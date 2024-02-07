'A different breed.' Donovan Clingan leads No. 1 UConn to victory over Butler

During Butler's first game against UConn the Huskies had a 7-2, 280-pound hole in the middle with starting center Donovan Clingan out with an injury.

Butler played UConn tough in early January, leading at halftime before the Huskies used a 53-39 second half to pull out a seven-point win at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Back at the friendly confines of the XL Center, the Huskies showed just how big a difference having Clingan makes.

Feb 6, 2024; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) works for the ball against Butler Bulldogs center Andre Screen (23) in the second half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Clingan scored 18 points in 28 minutes, pulling down 14 rebounds to go along with three assists and three blocks. Clingan is a force once he gets the ball in the paint, and his shot-blocking ability extends all the way out to the 3-point line, as he swatted two Butler jumpers in the first half. With a healthy Clingan in the fold, UConn showed why it's the No. 1 team in the nation.

"They're bigger, a hell of a lot bigger," Butler coach Thad Matta said when asked about the biggest difference between their games against UConn. "Clingan he's just a different breed in terms of how good he is and the impact he has on the game. He altered shots inside. ... They've got all the pieces, there's no question about that.

"You take one thing away and somebody else does something. Not a good team, a great team."

Tuesday's matchup was a meeting between the two top scoring teams in the conference. Both teams made the other earn its points, but UConn's ability to consistently force misses prevented Butler from seriously threatening the Huskies.

D.J. Davis did his best to keep Butler in the game. He buried a tough fall away 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer. He continued scoring in the second half, going on a personal 11-0 run to get Butler within three. But the usually reliable Bulldogs offense could not get consistent scoring out of its other starters. Jahmyl Telfort scored 17 points, but he needed 17 shots to do it. UConn held Pierre Brooks II to five points on 2-for-10 shooting, his lowest point total of the season. Jalen Thomas added seven points, and Posh Alexander scored eight points, but those two are relied upon to be defenders first.

Feb 6, 2024; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard DJ Davis (4) drive the ball against UConn Huskies guard Cam Spencer (12) in the second half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Butler's bench could not provide the starters any relief either. The Bulldogs managed just four points off the bench, one game after its second unit sparked a victory over Creighton. UConn held Butler well below its season averages, but its work on the perimeter paid the biggest dividend. Butler shot just 4-for-18 from the 3-point line (22%), well below its 36% mark for the season.

''We have to make shots. We can't go 4-for-18 (from 3) if you're going to upset somebody, it's hard to do," Matta said. "I thought we had some really good looks, but truth be told, I told Danny (Hurley) this after the game, they made us miss a lot of shots because of their length and they challenge shots.

"We had some (shots) that just didn't go down for us. ... Give our guys credit, they kept fighting. Defensively they kept playing, but it wasn't Game One in January. (UConn) made some crucial plays down the stretch that kind of separated the game. Anytime you make a mistake defensively, they make you pay."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Butler basketball: Donovan Clingan leads No. 1 UConn over Bulldogs