Difference makers: Nolan Hickman sets career high with 24 points in win over Loyola Marymount

Jan. 30—NOLAN HICKMAN

Hickman's perimeter shooting helped the Zags open up a big lead against LMU and allowed the junior guard to set a career high with 24 points in Gonzaga's blowout win. Hickman, whose previous high of 20 points came in a tight road win against Santa Clara last season, had a blocked shot on former GU teammate Dominick Harris during LMU's second possession and set teammates up for a few easy baskets, giving him two quick assists. Hickman began looking for his offense and found it primarily from the 3-point line, where the Seattle native finished 4 of 6 — the fifth time in as many games he's made at least three 3-pointers. Hickman finished 10 of 14 from the field and had five assists to go with three rebounds.

GRAHAM IKE

After second-half takeovers from Gonzaga's junior big man in wins over San Francisco and Pacific, it didn't take long for Ike to find his offensive rhythm. Saddled with early foul trouble in both games last week, Ike stayed on the floor most of the first half against LMU, scoring 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field during the opening half before tacking on eight points by shooting 4 of 4 from the field in the second half to finish with 20 points. It was the seventh time in the past 10 games Ike scored at least 20 points and gave the reigning WCC Player of the Week his third consecutive game with at least that many. Ike also chipped in two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot.

TURNING POINT

After LMU pulled off the upset last year in Spokane, interrupting a variety of Gonzaga streaks in the process, the Lions never gave themselves a chance this time. LMU coughed the ball up five times inside the game's first 5 minutes and had 10 turnovers by the 10-minute, 12-second mark of the first half. Harris, the former Gonzaga guard who made his return to the Kennel, was responsible for four of LMU's 13 turnovers in the first half. The Zags accumulated a 16-2 advantage in points off turnovers through the opening half to build a 45-29 lead at halftime and the pace continued in the second half as Gonzaga built a game-high 46-point lead with 6:27 remaining and forced six more LMU turnovers.