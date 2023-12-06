Difference makers: Graham Ike, Braden Huff overpower Golden Lions in rout

Dec. 5—Graham Ike

The 6-foot-9 post quickly piled up 11 points and eight rebounds in 12 first-half minutes. He had a pair of dunks in the first 2 minutes, 30 seconds, on passes from Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman. Ike, using his size advantage against Arkansas-Pine Bluff's smaller frontcourt, had three more baskets before the first media timeout of the second half. He finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and two assists in just 17 minutes.

Braden Huff

The redshirt freshman forward entered with 15:37 remaining in the first half and it didn't take long to make an impact. Huff had two putbacks to boost Gonzaga's lead to 25-2. He added two more baskets, including a dunk, as the Zags took a 32-4 advantage. The 6-foot-10 Huff had 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the field in 6 first-half minutes. He finished with 19 points and seven boards in 15 minutes.

Turning point

It got out of hand early as Gonzaga scored the first seven points, 28 of the first 30 and 32 of the first 36. Arkansas-Pine Bluff missed its first 14 shots before Rashad Williams hit a 3-pointer from the Kalispel logo (about 30 feet) with 11:28 remaining. By then, Ike had 11 points, Hickman and Huff had eight points apiece, and Hickman had four assists.