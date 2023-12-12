Difference makers: Graham Ike, Braden Huff combine for 30 points in Gonzaga's rout

Dec. 11—Graham Ike

The Wyoming transfer had a size advantage inside and exploited it against the Delta Devils. The 6-foot-9 post missed only one shot while scoring seven points in 12 first-half minutes as GU built a comfortable lead. Ike added six points in the first 8 minutes of the second half as Gonzaga went on top 56-25. Ike came up just short of his fourth double-double, mainly because he played just 20 minutes in the blowout victory. He finished with 13 points (5 of 6 from the field, 3 of 3 free throws) and eight boards.

Braden Huff

The 6-10 redshirt freshman was nearly on a point-per-minute pace after his first stint in the second half. Huff scored three quick buckets to boost his scoring total to 14 points in just 15 minutes on the court. Huff finished with 17 points, marking the third time in nine games the reserve forward has led Gonzaga in scoring. He made 7 of 9 shots and grabbed four rebounds in 19 minutes.

Turning point

Gonzaga's 14-2 start set the tone, followed by an 11-0 run that put Mississippi Valley State in a 28-10 hole with 7:28 remaining in the opening half. Huff got the run started with a jump hook, followed by a pair of Dusty Stromer free throws. Nolan Hickman's free-throw line jumper and dunks by Huff and Anton Watson capped the burst. MVSU cut the margin to 14, but Gonzaga stretched its lead to 20 by intermission.