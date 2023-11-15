Difference makers: Braden Huff, Anton Watson help spark Gonzaga's rout over Eastern Oregon

Nov. 14—Braden Huff

Huff made a difference in a matter of seconds when he subbed into the game with 12 minutes, 46 seconds left in the first half. He hit a 3-pointer and scored in the lane in his first 41 seconds. Huff was 5 of 5 from the field and scored 11 points in his first 5 minutes. Huff finished with 23 points (11-of-14 shooting from the field) in 14 minutes. The redshirt freshman scored 19 points in the season opener vs. Yale.

Anton Watson

The 6-foot-8 fifth-year senior poured in 14 first-half points as Gonzaga built a 33-point halftime lead. The last two points of that lead came courtesy of Watson, who blocked an Eastern Oregon shot out front and raced down court for a dunk just before the buzzer sounded. Watson made 6 of 8 shots in the opening half and connected on his first 3-pointer of the season. He finished with 20 points and six rebounds in 18 minutes.

Turning point

As the Zags' 63-30 halftime lead suggests, they were never threatened while cruising past the NAIA Mountaineers. GU scored the game's first seven points and later added a 17-4 burst, led by Huff's six points and Ben Gregg's five, to open up a 42-21 advantage. Gregg's 3-pointer started the run.