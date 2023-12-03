Difference makers: Ben Gregg sparks second-half Gonzaga surge in 89-76 win over USC

Dec. 2—Ben Gregg

Gregg got a lion's share of the minutes in the second half after Graham Ike picked up his fourth foul and delivered on both ends for the Zags, scoring a season-high 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field, 2 of 3 from the 3-point line and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. The junior forward from Clackamas, Oregon, scored 12 of his 14 points after halftime and was largely responsible for the Bulldogs' scoring run midway through the second half to give Gonzaga a lead it didn't relinquish. Gregg also had eight rebounds and two assists.

Dusty Stromer

Four days after hitting double figures for the first time in his college career, Stromer had another career-best outing, scoring 15 points to share the team lead in that category with point guard Ryan Nembhard. Stromer knocked down his first two 3-pointers in the first half to help the Zags speed out to a 15-2 lead and continued to shoot well from the perimeter, making two more 3s in the second half to finish 4 of 9 for the game. The Sherman Oaks, California, native was solid on the glass again, grabbing five rebounds while adding two assists and an emphatic block on USC star Isaiah Collier late in the first half.

Turning point

Gregg was the catalyst midway through the second half when Gonzaga managed to turn a nine-point lead into a 17-point advantage with approximately 5 minutes remaining at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. During a 5-minute, 15-second span, Gregg had 12 of his 14 points, making a pair of 3-pointers and converting a putback on Ike's missed layup to extend GU's lead to 14 points. He also had two rebounds and two assists during that span before checking out of the game with 4:24 remaining.