Difference makers: Aidan Mahaney's 20 points help Gaels to 64-62 win over Gonzaga

Feb. 3—Aidan Mahaney

The Saint Mary's sophomore guard hit three 3-pointers in the first half to help the Gaels keep it close when points were hard to come by. Mahaney hit two free throws to give SMC a 52-51 lead and nailed a bank shot over Braden Huff with 3:37 left to give the Gaels a 57-55 lead. He finished with a team-high 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the floor, including 4 of 10 on 3s. He had one assist and no turnovers in 34 minutes.

Ryan Nembhard

Gonzaga's junior point guard scored a team-high 18 points, including 12 in the first half when the Zags took a 34-33 lead. He finished 7 of 13 from the floor and 1 of 2 on 3-pointers. His only 3 gave GU a 43-41 advantage early in the second half. Nembhard had one assist — Gonzaga finished with five, matching its season low against UConn — and one rebound while playing all 40 minutes.

Turning point

Saint Mary's moved in front to stay with a late 8-0 run, erasing Gonzaga's 55-52 lead. Post Mitchell Saxen went to work on Huff, who had just entered the game after Graham Ike drew his fourth foul with 5:17 left. Saxen scored inside, then drew a foul on Huff and hit 1 of 2 at the line. Mahaney hit on a bank shot and Joshua Jefferson added a 3-pointer with 2:37 remaining. Before the Gaels' 8-0 run, their biggest lead had been one point.