Difference-makers: 40 unsung heroes in South Shore high school football

Every high school football team needs an X-Factor.

Sometimes, it's a kicker's game-winning boot that makes all the difference. Other times, it's an interior offensive lineman who parts the seas for the star running back to coast unbothered to the end zone, or a middle linebacker who aligns the defensive unit to force a pivotal turnover.

Those efforts, though valuable to a team's fortunes, often go unheralded. Not today.

This list has them all.

Here are the 40 unsung heroes from the South Shore's high school football landscape.

Abington’s Nate Duggan is brought down after getting the interception during second quarter action of their game against Cohasset at Frolio Field on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Abington would go on to win 20-7.

Nate Duggan, Abington

Senior outside linebacker/fullback "is small in stature but large in performance," said Green Wave assistant coach Ed Reilly. "He will do anything to help the team win and always gives 110 percent, whether it be on the game field or winning every sprint in practice. He is on every special team (and our leading tackler) as well as a starting OLB and jack-of-all-trades on offense."

Shane Wright, Archbishop Williams

Never heard of the senior running back until now? You aren't alone. The Braintree resident had three different injuries over the last three seasons that has kept him from playing. This fall he had 59 carries for 500 yards and six TD's through the first five games. He also leads the team in tackles with 38, and has two interceptions. "He has battled much adversity to be able to get to the point to help contribute to the ‘23 Bishops," said AW head coach Matt Reggiannini. "He is the leader of the defense and unsung hero to the team."

South Shore's Tyler fumbles the football while being tackled by Blue Hills Regional Technical School defender James Bennett on special teams on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

James Bennett, Blue Hills

Senior captain from Norwood is doing an "outstanding job" at left tackle after playing center the last two seasons, coach Ed Madden said. Bennett also leads the team in tackles for loss from his linebacker spot.

Joe Pendergast, Braintree

A big key on the offensive line, this guard helped pave the way for nearly 1,000 yards of offense through the Wamps' first five games. The senior captain also is a defensive tackle who collapses pockets on opposing quarterbacks.

Dave Pressman, Braintree

A junior who plays both sides of the line as a guard and defensive end. "Defensively they each have multiple sacks, hurries, knockdowns, and tackles for loss," Braintree coach Lee Carlson said of both Pressman and Pendergast.

Joseph Forziati, Bridgewater-Raynham

Senior guard is a captain who has started every game over the past two seasons. "Obviously a great leader for the team, also the glue that holds the offensive line together," said coach Lou Pacheco.

Brockton defender Jarred Mighty makes the interception catch and runs in back for a touchdown during a game versus Durfee on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Jarred Mighty, Brockton

This sophomore defensive back has played an integral part in the Boxers' defense all season long. He had a 101-yard pick-6 in the regular-season finale vs. Durfee.

Mauricio Gaytan, Cardinal Spellman

This senior guard/defensive tackle has made a big impact for the Cardinals in just his second year of playing football. Coach Ryan Donovan described him as a "grinder" who "gives it his all, play in and play out."

Nathan Dirado, Carver

A senior who does it all for Carver as a defensive and offensive tackle while also being the punter and kicker. At last check he had made 30 out of 33 point-after kicks on special teams. Defensively, he has 30 tackles and three tackles for a loss.

Shane Mulcahy, Cohasset

This receiver has had a productive junior year in the Skippers' passing game. He had two TD catches (of 89 and 16 yards) in Cohasset's 43-6 win over Randolph.

Duxbury's Thomas Sheehan brings down Grafton's TJ Cahill during second quarter action of their game against Grafton in the Division 4 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Thomas Sheehan, Duxbury

This senior middle linebacker had 48 tackles (3 tackles for loss) and an interception through the Dragons' first six games. Also sees time at H-back.

Timmy Heath, East Bridgewater

He moved from H-back to the offensive line this season. Also a middle linebacker, he leads the Vikings in tackles.

Kyle McCarthy, Hanover

This two-way lineman has been a big reason for the Hawks' unbeaten season thus far. "A great kid, both on and off the field, he has become a core member of our line, which we count on in key situations," said Hanover coach Brian Kelliher.

Nick Dee, Hingham

Senior leads the Harbormen's defensive line with what coach T.J. Byrne calls "an endless supply of energy and attitude." Byrne added: "Dee never takes a play off and forces many offenses to run opposite of his location."

Pat Ryan, Hingham

Coach T.J. Byrne calls his senior linebacker the "inspirational leader" of a defensive unit that has come on lately. Ryan leads the team in tackles and has seven pass deflections. Said Byrne: "Pat brings an old-school physicality that stands out."

Jordan Cioffi, Holbrook/Avon

Senior fullback rushed for 1,240 yards over the Bulldogs' first eight games. He broke the 1,000-yard mark with a 40-yard carry against Cape Tech in Week 7, a game in which he totaled over 200 yards.

Nicholas Lounge, Holbrook/Avon

Senior has been the Bulldogs' starting left tackle since his sophomore year. "He continually grades out as the top lineman," coach Mike Walsh said.

Pirate Sean Reilly forces a fumble but Warrior QB Cory Henderson was able to recover.The Hull Pirates play their first round in the MIAA tournament against the Narragansett Warriors at home on Friday November 4, 2022.

Sean Reilly, Hull

Middle linebacker had 45 tackles though the Pirates' first four games. Also plays guard on offense and helps lead Hull's ground game.

Jake Calogero, Middleboro

Senior lineman has been a "great blocker and leader the past three years," coach Pat Kingman said.

Luke Haley, Milton

Senior receiver has 23 catches for 322 yards (14.0-yard average) with 4 TDs and is the Wildcats' best blocker on the perimeter. As a free safety he makes all of the calls in the secondary and has 26 tackles (10 solo), a pick-six, a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss.

Zack Stowell, Milton

Senior moved to center after playing receiver last year and started all season for the Wildcats. On defense he moved to outside linebacker from safety and is fifth on the team in tackles with 34 (12 solo), a sack, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. He also long-snaps for punts and field goals.

Sachem wide receiver Andrew Falk gets taken down by Norwell's #8 Jackson Adams. The Norwell Clippers host the Middleboro Sachems on the gridiron on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

Jackson Adams, Norwell

Senior cornerback had interceptions in wins over West Bridgewater (2) and Middleboro this season.

Andrew Whiteside, Oliver Ames

This receiver has had a productive junior season in the Tigers' passing game.

Nick Carbon, Pembroke

The sophomore was expected to play JV for the Titans this fall, but due to injuries, the wide receiver and safety has contributed on varsity. On defense he had six sacks, a scoop-and-score, and an interception through the first six games. "All of these positions were completely foreign to Nick, yet he did whatever the team needed him to do," said Pembroke head coach Steve Aborn.

Brian Russell, Plymouth North

Senior two-way lineman is "definitely the heart, energy and brains of our line group," coach Chris Whidden said.

Ian Wernik, Plymouth South

Coach Darren Fruzzetti calls his kicker an "absolute game-changer" with his knack for touchbacks on over 90 percent of his kickoffs this season. "He trained tirelessly in the offseason with former UMaine kicker Sam Lenson on his craft and it has paid off," Fruzzetti said. "Ian will be a collegiate kicker next season and is still narrowing down his options."

Alin Norisca, Randolph

Sophomore guard/defensive end/kicker has recorded 16 tackles, 2 sacks and three field goals this season. He averages 40 yards per punt. He provided the lone points in last week's 3-0 first-round playoff upset of No. 5 Ware. Also a member of the wrestling team, coach Jonathan Marshall said Norisca has been "an excellent addition to our program." Norisca and his family moved to Randolph from Haiti.

Rami Assour, Rockland

Senior offensive lineman/defensive end has anchored the Bulldogs' ground game, as Rockland rushed for close to 1,800 yards through the first seven games.

Colton Downing, Scituate

Two-way lineman is the only returner from last year's group of OL/DL and "has been a tremendous leader for our new guys up front," coach Herb Devine said.

Scituate’s Ronan Manning and Scituate's Charlie Murphy combine on the sack of Whitman-Hanson's Ryan Nash during second quarter action of their game at Scituate High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Ronan Manning, Scituate

Junior middle linebacker "has been getting better and better each week and has been our most consistent player on the defensive side," coach Herb Devine said.

Logan Barnhart, Silver Lake

Senior slot receiver and defensive back is one of the few two-way players on the team and had 3 TD catches over a two-game span earlier this season. "He's been a key contributor on both sides of the ball," said coach Mark Killinger.

Leo Mendes, Southeastern

Senior has recorded 18 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Coach Josh Brewster said he is the "quarterback of the defense and makes sure everyone is always in position."

Darren Varroso, South Shore Tech

Senior guard/middle linebacker has been an "anchor to the defense," coach Matt Doyle said. He has 24.5 tackles and an interception.

Kiano Velazquez, South Shore Tech

Junior outside linebacker and fullback is a two-way star for the Vikings. First-year starter on defense is second on the team in tackles (33) and has added a pair of sacks and two fumble recoveries. On offense he has 10 carries for 43 yards and 7 receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Devon Rossi Benson, Stoughton

Junior lineman has made an impact for the Black Knights on both sides of the ball. Coach Christopher Evans said he consistently faces double-teams, and even an occasional triple-team, in the trenches. "He goes hard, never makes an excuse and shows up ready to work," Evans said. "We've had to make some adjustments up front on the offensive line and he does whatever is asked of him."

West Bridgewater receiver Luke Destrampe, right, is congratulated by Liam Collins, after he scored a touchdown during a game versus Rockland on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Luke Destrampe, West Bridgewater

This senior receiver/defensive back averages over 15 yards per reception for the Wildcats. He has three receiving TDs and is third on the team in tackles, while also sharing the job at kicker.

Christian Pike, Weymouth

This 6-6 senior is a first-year varsity player who starts on the offensive line and has paved the way for a punishing Wildcats ground game that averaged 6.0 yards per carry through the first five games. Said first-year coach Michael Donovan: "His work ethic this offseason has led to a drastic improvement."

Naheem Ridore, Weymouth

Junior two-way lineman had 37 tackles and 5.5 sacks through five games. Said coach Michael Donovan: "Naheem is an incredibly hard worker who has been the anchor on our offensive and defensive lines."

Jacob Getchell, Whitman-Hanson

This offensive lineman/linebacker has made a big impact as a junior. Stands at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds and plays big on both sides of the ball. He rarely comes off the field.

Curtis Burke, Whitman-Hanson

A two-way lineman, he probably has played as many snaps as anyone on the team. Coach Zack Botelho said Burke and Getchell "rarely make the stat sheet, but often have huge impacts on the game. They are as tough as they come."

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: X-Factors: 40 unsung heroes in South Shore high school football