Difference makers: 129 top players from Week 4 in Delaware high school football

Highlighting the top individual performances from Week 4 in Delaware high school football:

Brian Adderley, Tower Hill: Was in on 10 tackles in a 31-8 loss to The Pennington School (N.J.).

Juan Aldas, Charter of Wilmington: Caught touchdown passes of 15 and 2 yards in a 21-0 win over Christiana.

Karim Alexander, Glasgow: Rushed for a touchdown in a 58-22 loss to St. Elizabeth.

Tzion Allen, Delcastle: Caught two touchdown passes in a 52-0 win over McKean.

JC Alley, Odessa: Passed for a touchdown in a 34-7 win over Sussex Tech.

B.J. Alleyne, Salesianum: Rushed 25 times for 49 yards and threw a 57-yard touchdown pass in a 27-16 loss to Dover.

Dionysus Alston, Polytech: Caught a 20-yard touchdown pass in a 35-6 victory over First State Military Academy.

Jalen Anderson, Polytech: Caught five passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in a 35-6 victory over First State Military Academy.

Cole Andrews, St. Elizabeth: Passed for 95 yards and two touchdowns in a 58-22 victory over Glasgow.

Gavin Andrews, St. Elizabeth: Rushed six times for 127 yards and three touchdowns and caught a fourth TD in a 58-22 victory over Glasgow.

Ben Anton, Salesianum: Caught four passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in a 27-16 loss to Dover.

Andre Ashley, Smyrna: Caught six passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in a 48-16 win over Appoquinimink.

Jayson Askins-Brooks, St. Georges: Caught seven passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in a 20-19 victory over William Penn.

Ashton Baine, Delmar: Returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown in a 35-14 victory over Indian River.

Isaac Balcerak, Polytech: Completed 13 of 22 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-6 victory over First State Military Academy.

Amir Bambaata, Delcastle: Rushed for a touchdown in a 52-0 win over McKean.

Keigan Barnes, Saint Mark’s: Rushed for 108 yards in a 35-6 victory over Caesar Rodney.

Maki Beach, Hodgson: Rushed 19 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-0 victory over Cape Henlopen.

Damir Bean, Glasgow: Returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown in a 58-22 loss to St. Elizabeth.

Michael Beasley, Polytech: Caught three passes for 111 yards in a 35-6 victory over First State Military Academy.

Azhir Bellamy, Odessa: Caught a touchdown pass and ran for a second TD in a 34-7 win over Sussex Tech.

Rahmeir Berry, Delcastle: Rushed 12 times for 116 yards in a 52-0 win over McKean.

Matthew Bishop, William Penn: Returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown in a 20-19 loss to St. Georges.

Jaxon Black, Wilmington Friends: Caught a 3-yard touchdown pass in a 38-35 victory over Brandywine.

P.J. Blessington, Archmere: Was in on 10 tackles in a 28-2 loss to Caravel.

Taj Boaten, Caravel: Rushed for a 57-yard touchdown in a 28-2 victory over Archmere.

Chase Bordley, Tower Hill: Was in on 14 tackles and forced a fumble in a 31-8 loss to The Pennington School (N.J.).

Marquis Bowman-Robinson, Mount Pleasant: Caught two touchdown passes in a 40-38 win over Newark.

Jihad Brown, St. Elizabeth: Rushed 12 times for 227 yards and two touchdowns and passed for a 32-yard score in a 58-22 victory over Glasgow.

Xavier Brown, Hodgson: Passed for 52 yards and a touchdown and ran for a second score in a 35-0 victory over Cape Henlopen.

Brendan Burke, Archmere: Had seven tackles and a fumble recovery in a 28-2 loss to Caravel.

Amir Byrom, Dover: Intercepted a pass in a 27-16 victory over Salesianum.

Blake Caccamo, Appoquinimink: Threw two touchdown passes in a 48-16 loss to Smyrna.

James Campbell, Saint Mark’s: Rushed for two touchdowns and passed for a third in a 35-6 victory over Caesar Rodney.

Kameron Campbell, Brandywine: Scored on a 4-yard run in a 38-35 loss to Wilmington Friends.

Gabe Cannon, Sussex Central: Passed for 122 yards in a 28-0 win over South Carroll (Md.).

Chrystian Carroll, Smyrna: Rushed 10 times for 26 yards and a touchdown in a 48-16 win over Appoquinimink.

Bradley Chavez, Sussex Central: Rushed for a 30-yard touchdown in a 28-0 win over South Carroll (Md.).

Sa’Mier Coleman, Newark: Caught a 45-yard touchdown pass in a 40-38 loss to Mount Pleasant.

Kato Connor, Wilmington Friends: Kicked five extra points and the winning 27-yard field goal in overtime in a 38-35 victory over Brandywine.

Richard Conway, Charter of Wilmington: Caught a 35-yard touchdown pass in a 21-0 win over Christiana.

Nakai Cooper, Lake Forest: Rushed eight times for 62 yards and a touchdown in a 38-30 loss to Howard.

Nahseem Cosme, Dover: Rushed 12 times for 113 yards and a touchdown in a 27-16 win over Salesianum.

Isaiah Davis, William Penn: Intercepted a pass to set up a touchdown in a 20-19 loss to St. Georges.

Nybree Davis, Hodgson: Caught a 13-yard touchdown pass in a 35-0 victory over Cape Henlopen.

Naim Dudley, Mount Pleasant: Scored on a 22-yard run in a 40-38 win over Newark.

Edward Emmens, Delaware Military Academy: Rushed 11 times for 199 yards and five touchdowns in a 54-19 win over Elkton (Md.).

Josiah Everett, William Penn: Passed for 149 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-19 loss to St. Georges.

Phillip Exum, William Penn: Caught two passes for 55 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown, in a 20-19 loss to St. Georges.

Yasir Felton, St. Andrew’s: Caught 11 passes for 135 yards in a 40-21 loss to Conrad.

Cole Fenice, Archmere: Caught five passes for 53 yards and was in on nine tackles in a 28-2 loss to Caravel.

Nahzeere Gardner, Glasgow: Scored on a 69-yard run in a 58-22 loss to St. Elizabeth.

Chris Gordon, Tatnall: Caught a 17-yard touchdown pass in a 44-0 win over Dickinson.

Dylan Grise, Indian River: Passed for 89 yards and a touchdown in a 35-14 loss to Delmar.

Eamonn Grubb, Wilmington Friends: Caught a 25-yard touchdown pass in a 38-35 victory over Brandywine.

Dylan Harris, Smyrna: Intercepted a pass and was in on seven tackles in a 48-16 win over Appoquinimink.

Will Harmon, Sussex Central: Caught two passes for 63 yards and rushed seven times for 69 yards in a 28-0 win over South Carroll (Md.).

Phoenix Henriquez, Smyrna: Caught four passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-16 win over Appoquinimink.

Aidan Hill, Delcastle: Passed for two touchdowns and rushed six times for 84 yards and two more scores in a 52-0 win over McKean.

Trevon Hodnett, Lake Forest: Made 10 tackles in a 38-30 loss to Howard.

Noah Hoff, Appoquinimink: Caught touchdown passes of 74 and 23 yards in a 48-16 loss to Smyrna.

Jack Homer, Tatnall: Returned an interception 19 yards for a touchdown in a 44-0 win over Dickinson.

Rashad Hopkins, Indian River: Returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown in a 35-14 loss to Delmar.

Jason Hughes, Wilmington Friends: Caught six passes for 90 yards and made an interception in a 38-35 victory over Brandywine.

Rikye Jenkins, Hodgson: Caused a fumble, had a sack and made four tackles in a 35-0 victory over Cape Henlopen.

Jamal Johnson, Howard: Had six receptions for 190 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-30 win over Lake Forest.

Tahj Johnson, Saint Mark’s: Intercepted a pass in a 35-6 victory over Caesar Rodney.

Joseph Jones, Hodgson: Intercepted a pass and made three tackles in a 35-0 victory over Cape Henlopen.

Kweli Jones, Delmar: Scored on a 25-yard run in a 35-14 victory over Indian River.

Kahmaj Kearney, Smyrna: Rushed for a touchdown in a 48-16 win over Appoquinimink.

Robert Kelly, Howard: Caught three passes for 107 yards, including the game-winning 80-yard score in the fourth quarter, in a 38-30 victory over Lake Forest.

Miles Kempski, Archmere: Made seven tackles in a 28-2 loss to Caravel.

Za’mi Kennedy, Mount Pleasant: Returned a fumble 47 yards for a touchdown in a 40-38 win over Newark.

Jakwon Kilby, Dover: Carried 21 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-16 victory over Salesianum.

Caleb King, Saint Mark’s: Scored on a 3-yard run in a 35-6 victory over Caesar Rodney.

Collin King, Indian River: Made 11 solo tackles in a 35-14 loss to Delmar.

Logan Klein, Saint Mark’s: Caught a 26-yard touchdown pass in a 35-6 victory over Caesar Rodney.

Rahshan LaMons, Tatnall: Rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 85 yards and two more scores in a 44-0 win over Dickinson.

Jalen Lingham, Odessa: Scored on a fumble recovery and a 71-yard punt return in a 34-7 victory over Sussex Tech.

Jose Maldonado, St. Elizabeth: Caught two touchdown passes in a 58-22 victory over Glasgow.

Drew Marks, Smyrna: Completed 8 of 11 passes for 109 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-16 win over Appoquinimink.

R.J. Matthews, Howard: Completed 15 of 24 passes for 395 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a sixth TD in a 38-30 win over Lake Forest.

Andrew McKenzie, Wilmington Friends: Passed for three touchdowns, ran for another and returned a kickoff for a fifth score in a 38-35 victory over Brandywine.

Cael Mellon, Conrad: Caught two passes for 60 yards and a touchdown in a 40-21 win over St. Andrew’s.

Jordan Miller, Caravel: Rushed 28 times for 152 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-2 win over Archmere.

Jayden Minor, Tatnall: Caught a 39-yard touchdown pass in a 44-0 win over Dickinson.

Mark Moore, William Penn: Caught a 74-yard touchdown pass in a 20-19 loss to St. Georges.

Kevon Moore-Briddell, Sussex Central: Carried 10 times for 76 yards and a touchdown in a 28-0 win over South Carroll (Md.).

Christian Mullin, First State Military Academy: Caught a 32-yard touchdown pass in a 35-6 loss to Polytech.

Mark Nelson, Hodgson: Rushed eight times for 54 yards and a touchdown in a 35-0 victory over Cape Henlopen.

Connor Nichols, Delmar: Scored on an 80-yard run in a 35-14 victory over Indian River.

Elijah Odom, Caesar Rodney: Scored on a 60-yard kickoff return in a 35-6 loss to Saint Mark’s.

Mas Paoli, Saint Mark’s: Intercepted two passes – returning one for a touchdown - in a 35-6 victory over Caesar Rodney.

Roman Paoli, Charter of Wilmington: Passed for three touchdowns in a 21-0 victory over Christiana.

John Parker, Dover: Rushed seven times for 40 yards and a touchdown in a 27-16 win over Salesianum.

Jack Parsons, Lake Forest: Rushed for a touchdown in a 38-30 loss to Howard.

John Carter Powell, Delmar: Scored on an 8-yard run in a 35-14 victory over Indian River.

Aiden Pratt, Tower Hill: Caught a 14-yard touchdown pass in a 31-8 loss to The Pennington School (N.J.).

Phillip Price, First State Military Academy: Passed for a touchdown in a 35-6 loss to Polytech.

Reinardo Quinones, St. Andrew’s: Scored on a 7-yard run in a 40-21 loss to Conrad.

Dylan Raske, Mount Pleasant: Caught touchdown passes of 30 and 6 yards in a 40-38 win over Newark.

Makeevis Rogers, Newark: Rushed for four touchdowns and passed for a fifth in a 40-38 loss to Mount Pleasant.

Josh Roy, Delaware Military Academy: Rushed for a 26-yard touchdown in a 54-19 win over Elkton (Md.).

Malcolm Roy, Delaware Military Academy: Caught a 29-yard touchdown pass in a 54-19 win over Elkton (Md.).

Damon Rush, Conrad: Made nine tackles in a 40-21 win over St. Andrew’s.

Charlie Shute, Conrad: Returned a fumble 100 yards for a touchdown and made nine tackles in a 40-21 win over St. Andrew’s.

Justin Solacoff, Tower Hill: Was in on seven tackles – four for losses - in a 31-8 loss to The Pennington School (N.J.).

Micah Stamper, Tatnall: Rushed 13 times for 66 yards and a touchdown and intercepted a pass in a 44-0 win over Dickinson.

Ryan Stoehr, Salesianum: Passed for 144 yards and rushed for 28 yards and a touchdown in a 27-16 loss to Dover.

Darnell Stokes, Indian River: Caught a 60-yard touchdown pass in a 35-14 loss to Delmar.

Nick Strusowski, Salesianum: Intercepted a pass in a 27-16 loss to Dover.

Jajuan Sturgis, Sussex Central: Rushed seven times for 46 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-0 win over South Carroll (Md.).

William Teel, Delcastle: Rushed for a touchdown and intercepted a pass in a 52-0 win over McKean.

Odell Teel, Delaware Military Academy: Rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 134 yards and a third TD in a 54-19 win over Elkton (Md.).

Jacob Tiberi, Smyrna: Completed 7 of 8 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in a 48-16 win over Appoquinimink.

Brandon Turner, Delmar: Rushed for a 3-yard touchdown in a 35-14 victory over Indian River.

Noah Walker, Polytech: Rushed 12 times for 154 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-6 victory over First State Military Academy.

Jay Wells-Huff, Conrad: Caught five passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns and made nine tackles in a 40-21 win over St. Andrew’s.

Gabe Welsh, Conrad: Passed for 204 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a fifth score in a 40-21 win over St. Andrew’s.

Tim Whichard, St. Georges: Passed for 259 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-19 victory over William Penn.

Terry White, St. Georges: Rushed 27 times for 79 yards and a touchdown in a 20-19 victory over William Penn.

Thomas White, St. Andrew’s: Completed 28 of 50 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown and ran for a TD in a 40-21 loss to Conrad.

Kahseer Williams, Brandywine: Caught a 10-yard touchdown pass in a 38-35 loss to Wilmington Friends.

Triston Williams, Smyrna: Returned an interception 62 yards and was in on seven tackles in a 48-16 win over Appoquinimink.

Emory Womack, St. Georges: Caught six passes for 58 yards, including the winning 33-yard score with 23 seconds left, in a 20-19 victory over William Penn.

Cameron Wright, Mount Pleasant: Passed for four touchdowns in a 40-38 win over Newark.

Crisdon Wright, Brandywine: Rushed for three touchdowns and passed for a fourth score in a 38-35 loss to Wilmington Friends.

Tim Yancy, Smyrna: Rushed 12 times for 100 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 61 yards and a second TD in a 48-16 win over Appoquinimink.

Ayden Young, Lake Forest: Rushed 28 times for 130 yards and a touchdown in a 38-30 loss to Howard.

