Difference makers: 129 top players from Week 4 in Delaware high school football

Brad Myers, Delaware News Journal
·13 min read

Highlighting the top individual performances from Week 4 in Delaware high school football:

Brian Adderley, Tower Hill: Was in on 10 tackles in a 31-8 loss to The Pennington School (N.J.).

Juan Aldas, Charter of Wilmington: Caught touchdown passes of 15 and 2 yards in a 21-0 win over Christiana.

Karim Alexander, Glasgow: Rushed for a touchdown in a 58-22 loss to St. Elizabeth.

Tzion Allen, Delcastle: Caught two touchdown passes in a 52-0 win over McKean.

JC Alley, Odessa: Passed for a touchdown in a 34-7 win over Sussex Tech.

B.J. Alleyne, Salesianum: Rushed 25 times for 49 yards and threw a 57-yard touchdown pass in a 27-16 loss to Dover.

Salesianum's Brian Alleyne takes a handoff as he gets blocks from teammates including Luke Guzevich (77) in the fourth quarter of the Senators' 27-16 win in Dover, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Dionysus Alston, Polytech: Caught a 20-yard touchdown pass in a 35-6 victory over First State Military Academy.

Jalen Anderson, Polytech: Caught five passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in a 35-6 victory over First State Military Academy.

Cole Andrews, St. Elizabeth: Passed for 95 yards and two touchdowns in a 58-22 victory over Glasgow.

Gavin Andrews, St. Elizabeth: Rushed six times for 127 yards and three touchdowns and caught a fourth TD in a 58-22 victory over Glasgow.

Ben Anton, Salesianum: Caught four passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in a 27-16 loss to Dover.

Andre Ashley, Smyrna: Caught six passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in a 48-16 win over Appoquinimink.

Jayson Askins-Brooks, St. Georges: Caught seven passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in a 20-19 victory over William Penn.

Ashton Baine, Delmar: Returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown in a 35-14 victory over Indian River.

Isaac Balcerak, Polytech: Completed 13 of 22 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-6 victory over First State Military Academy.

Amir Bambaata, Delcastle: Rushed for a touchdown in a 52-0 win over McKean.

Keigan Barnes, Saint Mark’s: Rushed for 108 yards in a 35-6 victory over Caesar Rodney.

Keigan Barnes, shown here earlier this season, had a big night for Saint Mark's against Caesar Rodney on Friday.

Maki Beach, Hodgson: Rushed 19 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-0 victory over Cape Henlopen.

Damir Bean, Glasgow: Returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown in a 58-22 loss to St. Elizabeth.

Michael Beasley, Polytech: Caught three passes for 111 yards in a 35-6 victory over First State Military Academy.

Azhir Bellamy, Odessa: Caught a touchdown pass and ran for a second TD in a 34-7 win over Sussex Tech.

Rahmeir Berry, Delcastle: Rushed 12 times for 116 yards in a 52-0 win over McKean.

Matthew Bishop, William Penn: Returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown in a 20-19 loss to St. Georges.

Jaxon Black, Wilmington Friends: Caught a 3-yard touchdown pass in a 38-35 victory over Brandywine.

P.J. Blessington, Archmere: Was in on 10 tackles in a 28-2 loss to Caravel.

Taj Boaten, Caravel: Rushed for a 57-yard touchdown in a 28-2 victory over Archmere.

Chase Bordley, Tower Hill: Was in on 14 tackles and forced a fumble in a 31-8 loss to The Pennington School (N.J.).

Marquis Bowman-Robinson, Mount Pleasant: Caught two touchdown passes in a 40-38 win over Newark.

Jihad Brown, St. Elizabeth: Rushed 12 times for 227 yards and two touchdowns and passed for a 32-yard score in a 58-22 victory over Glasgow.

Xavier Brown, Hodgson: Passed for 52 yards and a touchdown and ran for a second score in a 35-0 victory over Cape Henlopen.

Brendan Burke, Archmere: Had seven tackles and a fumble recovery in a 28-2 loss to Caravel.

Amir Byrom, Dover: Intercepted a pass in a 27-16 victory over Salesianum.

Blake Caccamo, Appoquinimink: Threw two touchdown passes in a 48-16 loss to Smyrna.

James Campbell, Saint Mark’s: Rushed for two touchdowns and passed for a third in a 35-6 victory over Caesar Rodney.

Kameron Campbell, Brandywine: Scored on a 4-yard run in a 38-35 loss to Wilmington Friends.

Gabe Cannon, Sussex Central: Passed for 122 yards in a 28-0 win over South Carroll (Md.).

Chrystian Carroll, Smyrna: Rushed 10 times for 26 yards and a touchdown in a 48-16 win over Appoquinimink.

Bradley Chavez, Sussex Central: Rushed for a 30-yard touchdown in a 28-0 win over South Carroll (Md.).

Sa’Mier Coleman, Newark: Caught a 45-yard touchdown pass in a 40-38 loss to Mount Pleasant.

Kato Connor, Wilmington Friends: Kicked five extra points and the winning 27-yard field goal in overtime in a 38-35 victory over Brandywine.

Richard Conway, Charter of Wilmington: Caught a 35-yard touchdown pass in a 21-0 win over Christiana.

Nakai Cooper, Lake Forest: Rushed eight times for 62 yards and a touchdown in a 38-30 loss to Howard.

Nahseem Cosme, Dover: Rushed 12 times for 113 yards and a touchdown in a 27-16 win over Salesianum.

Isaiah Davis, William Penn: Intercepted a pass to set up a touchdown in a 20-19 loss to St. Georges.

Nybree Davis, Hodgson: Caught a 13-yard touchdown pass in a 35-0 victory over Cape Henlopen.

Naim Dudley, Mount Pleasant: Scored on a 22-yard run in a 40-38 win over Newark.

Edward Emmens, Delaware Military Academy: Rushed 11 times for 199 yards and five touchdowns in a 54-19 win over Elkton (Md.).

Josiah Everett, William Penn: Passed for 149 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-19 loss to St. Georges.

Phillip Exum, William Penn: Caught two passes for 55 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown, in a 20-19 loss to St. Georges.

Yasir Felton, St. Andrew’s: Caught 11 passes for 135 yards in a 40-21 loss to Conrad.

Cole Fenice, Archmere: Caught five passes for 53 yards and was in on nine tackles in a 28-2 loss to Caravel.

Nahzeere Gardner, Glasgow: Scored on a 69-yard run in a 58-22 loss to St. Elizabeth.

Chris Gordon, Tatnall: Caught a 17-yard touchdown pass in a 44-0 win over Dickinson.

Dylan Grise, Indian River: Passed for 89 yards and a touchdown in a 35-14 loss to Delmar.

Indian River QB Dylan Grise, shown here earlier this season, passed for a TD against Delmar on Friday.

Eamonn Grubb, Wilmington Friends: Caught a 25-yard touchdown pass in a 38-35 victory over Brandywine.

Dylan Harris, Smyrna: Intercepted a pass and was in on seven tackles in a 48-16 win over Appoquinimink.

Will Harmon, Sussex Central: Caught two passes for 63 yards and rushed seven times for 69 yards in a 28-0 win over South Carroll (Md.).

Phoenix Henriquez, Smyrna: Caught four passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-16 win over Appoquinimink.

Aidan Hill, Delcastle: Passed for two touchdowns and rushed six times for 84 yards and two more scores in a 52-0 win over McKean.

Trevon Hodnett, Lake Forest: Made 10 tackles in a 38-30 loss to Howard.

Noah Hoff, Appoquinimink: Caught touchdown passes of 74 and 23 yards in a 48-16 loss to Smyrna.

Jack Homer, Tatnall: Returned an interception 19 yards for a touchdown in a 44-0 win over Dickinson.

Rashad Hopkins, Indian River: Returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown in a 35-14 loss to Delmar.

Jason Hughes, Wilmington Friends: Caught six passes for 90 yards and made an interception in a 38-35 victory over Brandywine.

Rikye Jenkins, Hodgson: Caused a fumble, had a sack and made four tackles in a 35-0 victory over Cape Henlopen.

Jamal Johnson, Howard: Had six receptions for 190 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-30 win over Lake Forest.

Howard's Jamal Johnson, shown here earlier this season, caught three touchdown passes against Lake Forest on Saturday.

Tahj Johnson, Saint Mark’s: Intercepted a pass in a 35-6 victory over Caesar Rodney.

Joseph Jones, Hodgson: Intercepted a pass and made three tackles in a 35-0 victory over Cape Henlopen.

Kweli Jones, Delmar: Scored on a 25-yard run in a 35-14 victory over Indian River.

Kahmaj Kearney, Smyrna: Rushed for a touchdown in a 48-16 win over Appoquinimink.

Robert Kelly, Howard: Caught three passes for 107 yards, including the game-winning 80-yard score in the fourth quarter, in a 38-30 victory over Lake Forest.

Miles Kempski, Archmere: Made seven tackles in a 28-2 loss to Caravel.

Za’mi Kennedy, Mount Pleasant: Returned a fumble 47 yards for a touchdown in a 40-38 win over Newark.

Jakwon Kilby, Dover: Carried 21 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-16 victory over Salesianum.

Salesianum's John Casale (center) tries to wrap up Dover's Jakwon Kilby (right) as Salesianum's Nicholas Strusowski moves in during the fourth quarter of the Senators' 27-16 win in Dover, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Caleb King, Saint Mark’s: Scored on a 3-yard run in a 35-6 victory over Caesar Rodney.

Collin King, Indian River: Made 11 solo tackles in a 35-14 loss to Delmar.

Logan Klein, Saint Mark’s: Caught a 26-yard touchdown pass in a 35-6 victory over Caesar Rodney.

Rahshan LaMons, Tatnall: Rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 85 yards and two more scores in a 44-0 win over Dickinson.

Jalen Lingham, Odessa: Scored on a fumble recovery and a 71-yard punt return in a 34-7 victory over Sussex Tech.

Jose Maldonado, St. Elizabeth: Caught two touchdown passes in a 58-22 victory over Glasgow.

Drew Marks, Smyrna: Completed 8 of 11 passes for 109 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-16 win over Appoquinimink.

Smyrna's Drew Marks throws in the first half of Smyrna's 48-16 home win, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

R.J. Matthews, Howard: Completed 15 of 24 passes for 395 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a sixth TD in a 38-30 win over Lake Forest.

Andrew McKenzie, Wilmington Friends: Passed for three touchdowns, ran for another and returned a kickoff for a fifth score in a 38-35 victory over Brandywine.

Cael Mellon, Conrad: Caught two passes for 60 yards and a touchdown in a 40-21 win over St. Andrew’s.

Jordan Miller, Caravel: Rushed 28 times for 152 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-2 win over Archmere.

Jayden Minor, Tatnall: Caught a 39-yard touchdown pass in a 44-0 win over Dickinson.

Mark Moore, William Penn: Caught a 74-yard touchdown pass in a 20-19 loss to St. Georges.

William Penn's Mark Moore

Kevon Moore-Briddell, Sussex Central: Carried 10 times for 76 yards and a touchdown in a 28-0 win over South Carroll (Md.).

Christian Mullin, First State Military Academy: Caught a 32-yard touchdown pass in a 35-6 loss to Polytech.

Mark Nelson, Hodgson: Rushed eight times for 54 yards and a touchdown in a 35-0 victory over Cape Henlopen.

Connor Nichols, Delmar: Scored on an 80-yard run in a 35-14 victory over Indian River.

Elijah Odom, Caesar Rodney: Scored on a 60-yard kickoff return in a 35-6 loss to Saint Mark’s.

Mas Paoli, Saint Mark’s: Intercepted two passes – returning one for a touchdown - in a 35-6 victory over Caesar Rodney.

Roman Paoli, Charter of Wilmington: Passed for three touchdowns in a 21-0 victory over Christiana.

John Parker, Dover: Rushed seven times for 40 yards and a touchdown in a 27-16 win over Salesianum.

Dover's John Parker scores in the fourth quarter of the Senators' 27-16 win against Salesianum in Dover, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Jack Parsons, Lake Forest: Rushed for a touchdown in a 38-30 loss to Howard.

John Carter Powell, Delmar: Scored on an 8-yard run in a 35-14 victory over Indian River.

Aiden Pratt, Tower Hill: Caught a 14-yard touchdown pass in a 31-8 loss to The Pennington School (N.J.).

Phillip Price, First State Military Academy: Passed for a touchdown in a 35-6 loss to Polytech.

Reinardo Quinones, St. Andrew’s: Scored on a 7-yard run in a 40-21 loss to Conrad.

Dylan Raske, Mount Pleasant: Caught touchdown passes of 30 and 6 yards in a 40-38 win over Newark.

Makeevis Rogers, Newark: Rushed for four touchdowns and passed for a fifth in a 40-38 loss to Mount Pleasant.

Josh Roy, Delaware Military Academy: Rushed for a 26-yard touchdown in a 54-19 win over Elkton (Md.).

Malcolm Roy, Delaware Military Academy: Caught a 29-yard touchdown pass in a 54-19 win over Elkton (Md.).

Damon Rush, Conrad: Made nine tackles in a 40-21 win over St. Andrew’s.

Charlie Shute, Conrad: Returned a fumble 100 yards for a touchdown and made nine tackles in a 40-21 win over St. Andrew’s.

Justin Solacoff, Tower Hill: Was in on seven tackles – four for losses - in a 31-8 loss to The Pennington School (N.J.).

Micah Stamper, Tatnall: Rushed 13 times for 66 yards and a touchdown and intercepted a pass in a 44-0 win over Dickinson.

Ryan Stoehr, Salesianum: Passed for 144 yards and rushed for 28 yards and a touchdown in a 27-16 loss to Dover.

Darnell Stokes, Indian River: Caught a 60-yard touchdown pass in a 35-14 loss to Delmar.

Nick Strusowski, Salesianum: Intercepted a pass in a 27-16 loss to Dover.

Jajuan Sturgis, Sussex Central: Rushed seven times for 46 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-0 win over South Carroll (Md.).

Sussex Central's Jajuan Sturgis (right), shown here earlier this season, scored twice against South Carroll (Md.) on Friday.

William Teel, Delcastle: Rushed for a touchdown and intercepted a pass in a 52-0 win over McKean.

Odell Teel, Delaware Military Academy: Rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 134 yards and a third TD in a 54-19 win over Elkton (Md.).

Jacob Tiberi, Smyrna: Completed 7 of 8 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in a 48-16 win over Appoquinimink.

Brandon Turner, Delmar: Rushed for a 3-yard touchdown in a 35-14 victory over Indian River.

Noah Walker, Polytech: Rushed 12 times for 154 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-6 victory over First State Military Academy.

Jay Wells-Huff, Conrad: Caught five passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns and made nine tackles in a 40-21 win over St. Andrew’s.

Gabe Welsh, Conrad: Passed for 204 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a fifth score in a 40-21 win over St. Andrew’s.

Tim Whichard, St. Georges: Passed for 259 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-19 victory over William Penn.

St. Georges sophomore Timothy Whichard (13) hands off the ball to sophomore Ayden Jones (2) during the football game against William Penn at St. Georges in Middletown, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. St. Georges won 20-19.

Terry White, St. Georges: Rushed 27 times for 79 yards and a touchdown in a 20-19 victory over William Penn.

Thomas White, St. Andrew’s: Completed 28 of 50 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown and ran for a TD in a 40-21 loss to Conrad.

Kahseer Williams, Brandywine: Caught a 10-yard touchdown pass in a 38-35 loss to Wilmington Friends.

Triston Williams, Smyrna: Returned an interception 62 yards and was in on seven tackles in a 48-16 win over Appoquinimink.

Emory Womack, St. Georges: Caught six passes for 58 yards, including the winning 33-yard score with 23 seconds left, in a 20-19 victory over William Penn.

St. Georges junior Emory Womack (7) hangs on to the ball and looks to deflect a takedown by William Penn senior Isaiah Davis (24) during the football game at St. Georges in Middletown, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. St. Georges won 20-19.

Cameron Wright, Mount Pleasant: Passed for four touchdowns in a 40-38 win over Newark.

Crisdon Wright, Brandywine: Rushed for three touchdowns and passed for a fourth score in a 38-35 loss to Wilmington Friends.

Tim Yancy, Smyrna: Rushed 12 times for 100 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 61 yards and a second TD in a 48-16 win over Appoquinimink.

Ayden Young, Lake Forest: Rushed 28 times for 130 yards and a touchdown in a 38-30 loss to Howard.

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on X (a.k.a. Twitter): @BradMyersTNJ

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware high school football: 129 top players from Week 4