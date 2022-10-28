What will be the difference-maker in Packers-Bills? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew breaks down the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills Week 8 matchup.
The "GMFB" crew breaks down the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills Week 8 matchup.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. By Adam Hermann
The Bears will be paying the lion’s share of Robert Quinn‘s salary after trading the veteran edge rusher to the Eagles and the Eagles won’t be on the hook for any money beyond this season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles and Quinn agreed to drop the final two years on his [more]
It's not TNF without a major injury or two.
New York Giants GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll immediately addressed the team following the trade of Kadarius Toney.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave injury updates on multiple key players
After beating the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, Lamar Jackson held up a fan's sign that had a message for the Ravens.
Emma Raducanu's former coach, Dmitry Tursunov, has described "red flags" in her camp which pushed him to end their partnership.
What does Indianapolis see in the second-year quarterback out of Texas? The same promise throwing coaches who've worked with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes do.
Robert Quinn was shocked to find out he was traded to the Eagles but his new teammates are making him feel at home. By Dave Zangaro
The Eagles and Robert Quinn reportedly agreed to chop off the final two years of his contract. By Dave Zangaro
The discourse surrounding Mac Jones and the Patriots' quarterback situation has reached another level, with one NFL general manager believing that the second-year QB may not last in New England.
Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein discuss the final days before the NFL trade deadline, the QB controversy in New England, the Colts benching Matt Ryan and more.
After trading Robert Quinn, the Bears are faced with three paths as the NFL trade deadline approaches.
Christian McCaffrey already played his first game with the San Francisco 49ers. Robert Quinn and James Robinson joined their new teams this week. The NFL trade deadline is far more exciting than it used to be.
Micah Parsons and Sam Williams join the Dallas injury report. Also, will Dallas trade for a WR? And Emmitt Smith's historic anniversary. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Dispatch and Pennsylvania sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes-Nittany Lions game, and what the final score will be.
The Giants have been a mess for years, but now they're 6-1 under their new head coach. Here's why players who've played for him and people who've worked with him think it's happening.
There are 2 players who the Eagles could trade to recoup some of the draft picks they already traded away.
Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi couldn't let Asante Samuel's latest Bill Belichick criticism go without responding.
Upon review of the film, Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker is convinced New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was trying to hit him below the belt during Monday’s game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. That’s because four plays before Brisker was briefly knocked out of the Bears’ 33-14 victory after Jones kicked him in the groin while sliding, the quarterback attempted to trip ...