Difference maker in Jets-Patriots matchup? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew breaks down the Week 11 matchup between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots.
The "GMFB" crew breaks down the Week 11 matchup between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots.
The NFL and the Bills are left to figure out a contingency plan if Buffalo's travel ban doesn't lift before Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns in Detroit.
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI, speeding hours after the Titans' Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 11's top tight end, kicker and defense plays. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end [more]
Key positional matchups for the Patriots in their Week 11 clash with the Jets
Is there a legitimate path to the Super Bowl for New England? Ryan O'Leary and Jordy McElroy discuss that and more in this week's episode of the Patriots Wire podcast.
On Jets Game Plan, Jeané Coakley and Bart Scott discuss the Jets and Patriots rivalry and whether Bart is buying Robert Saleh's comments that the team is too young to feel the pressure of the Jets 13-game losing streak to the Pats.
The Patriots kick off the second half of their season on Sunday, and start a tough schedule with a tough matchup against the Jets. But as Bill Belichick always says, the team is taking things one week at a time.
Here are five things to watch in the Week 11 matchup between the Colts and Eagles.
Sean McDermott rules three #Bills players out vs. #Browns:
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson met the media on Thursday ahead of the team's Week 11 rematch with the New England Patriots.
"Since my departure with the Colts was so abrupt and really not for a good reason, I no longer have a feeling of pride with my rings," Jansen said.
The Packers had an opportunity to win their second home game in less than a week, four days after upsetting the Cowboys. For as good as Green Bay looked against Dallas on Sunday, they were the exact opposite of it on Thursday night. After the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers faced a stream of pointed questions [more]
Packers fans booed their team during a Thursday Night Football loss to the Titans, and Aaron Rodgers was left with a short response about the crowd after the game.
Titans running back Derrick Henry did a little bit of everything on Thursday night. Henry ran for 87 yards — which made him the first back in the league to hit 1,000 rushing yards for the season — and a touchdown while also catching two passes for 45 yards. Those are his typical roles in [more]
"At first you say, ‘This is weird, this is crazy,’ but then the more you really thought about it, it made sense.”
LeSean McCoy explains why he sides with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool as unwarranted scapegoats for the Bears' lack of production in the passing game.
Tyreek Hill is having a career year. Who cares? That’s irrelevant when we analyze the Chiefs’ trade, and here’s why.
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Chargers game playing out.
The Eagles sent a clear message both to the team and the rest of the NFL about their expectations this season.