'Difference between EARNED and GIVEN': FSU players react to Alabama CFP semifinal loss

No. 1 Michigan beat No. 4 Alabama 27-20 in overtime of the first of two College Football Playoff semifinals Monday.

The one-loss Crimson Tide, along with No. 3 Texas were put in the 4-team playoff field over an undefeated Florida State football squad. The Seminoles have felt snubbed since the Dec. 3 decision by the College Football Committee, one day after they won the ACC Championship for the first time since 2014.

FSU instead played in the Orange Bowl with nearly 30 players opting out of the game due to entering the NFL Draft, the transfer portal or injuries. As a result, the Seminoles lost 63-3 to Georgia in worst loss in program history.

The Wolverines will play the winner of No. 3 Texas and No. 2 Washington in the National Championship Game on Jan. 18.

Following the conclusion of the game, former and current FSU players took to X (formerly Twitter) to provide reactions to Alabama's loss.

Here are reactions from Jordan Travis, Jarrian Jones and other Seminoles.

DB Jarrian Jones

"Difference between EARNED and GIVEN."

DT Darrell Jackson

"They Ain’t Deserve That Sh**!!!"

QB Jordan Travis

Travis, whose injury was blamed for FSU not being included in the playoff, tweeted a "melting face" emoji.

OL Darius Washington

"I just hurt for my dawgs that don’t got another shot at this shi. A decision that’s going to hurt forever. So many years in this program we spent to get it right for y’all to fuck us. No hate towards Alabama. We let decision for our future be in the hands of other people," Washington tweeted.

K Tyler Keltner

"Pretty poetic if you ask me! #GoNoles."

Former FSU DB Tavarus McFadden

"Ya Florida State Woulda Whooped Dem Folk."

