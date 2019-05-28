Dieugot Joseph visiting Washington, Atlanta

Free agent offensive lineman Dieugot Joseph has visits scheduled with Washington and Atlanta this week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Joseph, 25, has never played in a regular-season game.

He went undrafted in 2017, signing with the Bears. Joseph spent two weeks on Chicago’s practice squad before the Ravens signed him to their 53-player roster.

The Ravens waived him a month later but signed him back to the practice squad. He finished the season on the Vikings’ practice squad.

Joseph was on the Jets’ practice squad most of last season and signed a futures contract with the team in January.

The Jets cut him two weeks ago.