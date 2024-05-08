Dietrich busts slump in grand way, sends Lions past previously unbeaten Warriors for CMC Small School title

Walkersville’s Izzy Dietrich walked over to softball coach Randy Hinkelman before her sixth-inning at-bat, and he asked her a simple question.

“Can you hit the ball?”

Of course, Dietrich can hit the ball, but she’s found that difficult in the season’s closing stretch. Her slump at the plate has shaken her confidence, and she could have crumbled at the situation she was about to face.

The Lions trailed by two with the bases loaded and one out. Dietrich turned to Hinkelman and said, “Yeah, I can hit the ball.”

She quietly stepped to the plate, set herself and saw a first-pitch fastball coming right down the middle. Dietrich swung and did more than merely hit the ball.

Within seconds, her hit cleared the left field wall, only stopped by the protective netting above it.

Dietrich delivered a go-ahead grand slam, which vaulted the Lions to a 9-6 win over Boonsboro on Tuesday at Hood College in the Central Maryland Conference Small School championship and dealt the Warriors (18-1) their first loss.

“I’m just gonna swing at the first pitch and see what happens, because sometimes it goes really well, and sometimes it goes horrid,” she said. “One of those days it went well.”

The challenge for her has been sustaining those good days at the plate. Hinkelman said Dietrich often hits rockets like that in practice, but it hasn’t always translated to game action, as she’s still learning to clear her mind when mistakes happen.

“In the cage, she’s no fun to pitch to because she hits them right back at your face,” Hinkelman said. “We get out here, and we gotta work on what’s between the two ears. She lets the past affect her future too often, and that’s something we’re trying to work on with her and a lot of the girls.”

He said he hoped that grand slam would help facilitate the process for her, but Dietrich began taking steps before Tuesday’s game. During the school day, she told a Walkersville High staff member that she was breaking out of her slump, a message she repeated to Hinkelman during the game.

That confidence only grew as she gritted through a complete game in the circle, buoyed by several fantastic catches from right fielder Karmen Obando, who is also learning to not overthink her game.

“I used to struggle with being really nervous out there, so I tried to calm myself down,” Obando said. “After catching one, it gets easier to catch them all.”

Dietrich hopes that mindset translates to the batter’s box more often, as the Lions (16-3) will need her to continue contributing during the playoffs.

The grand slam proved she can hit the ball. Now, as her hitting coach tells her, “you just have to go out there and freakin’ do it.”