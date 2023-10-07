Zach Diehl's big day leads Lucas past Plymouth in high school football

LUCAS — A week ago, Lucas senior running back Zach Diehl had to be taken off of the field in an ambulance.

On Friday, he nearly made the Plymouth Big Red have to call for a squad. In a 49-14 win, Diehl scored three touchdowns in the first half to help the Cubs roll to a homecoming victory.

Diehl suffered a stinger in his neck early in the second half of the Cubs' 34-27 loss to Lima Central Catholic last week, momentarily losing sensation in his neck and back and forcing the Cubs to take precautionary measures. He soon gained feeling back and was later allowed to return to practice and play on Friday. He made the most of his return, scoring on touchdown runs of 7 and 6 yards while also catching a 44-yard pass from junior quarterback Bobby Grover on a double-pass for the second score of the game.

"It was amazing to get back into it this week after having something like that happen," Diehl said. "I just wanted to come in and help my team because last week in a big game, I kinda felt like I let my team down. So to come back this week was great."

Lucas coach Scott Spitler was thrilled to have Diehl back on the field.

"For that injury not to be anything bigger than what it was, it was a blessing," Spitler said. "He plays with so much effort and focus and it is expected of him every game and every day in practice and that is just what he does. He prides himself on getting better every day and has become one of our more nasty mentality guys when he is blocking. Teams come in and try to take away Logan and he has proven these last couple of weeks that they can try, but he will make the most of his turn."

The Cubs (5-3) built a 35-0 lead early in the second quarter, prompting both coaches to agree to a running clock before halftime. Spitler was impressed with his guys coming out and not letting the distraction of homecoming festivities or playing a lesser opponent cause them to give anything less than their best.

"We talked to our guys about not having a letdown," Spitler said. "We understood that Plymouth is battling some roster limitations, but we knew they were tough and play hard and have shown to do some really good things against their opponents early in games. We knew we had to come out of the gates strong and set the tone for the game. We did that."

Graysen Jackson completed just one pass, a 24-yard touchdown to Zachary Winters, while sophomore Tim Daley had two rushing scores of 9 and 71 yards and Daniel Hockensmith scored on a 3-yard run to cap off a big day for the Cubs. Daley was the leading rusher with 142 yards on nine carries and two scores while Diehl added 76 yards on six touches and a pair of scores. Daley earned most of the carries in the second half when the game was well in hand and the Cubs were running their second string. The Cubs finished with 368 yards rushing and 454 total offense.

"As a young guy, Tim only has about three years of football experience and he is getting better every day," Spitler said. "Our challenge to him and all of our running backs is we know they can carry the ball, but can they block? He is improving at that and is dynamic carrying the ball."

Plymouth (2-6) got on the board in the third quarter when Layne Bushey caught an 83-yard touchdown pass from Lincoln Distl while Bushey also added a 5-yard run. Bushey finished with 87 yards on 13 carries. The Big Red ran for 92 yards and threw for 93. Three plays, the 83-yard TD pass and runs by Bushey of 41 and 14 yards in the fourth quarter made up 138 of their 185 total yards.

"Our young kids gave up two touchdowns and we talked to them about how they always say they want to get in and get the opportunities to play on Friday night and this was their chance," Spitler said. "When they do get those chances, they have to have that Friday night focus. They settled down, got a score and it was good to see that for the young guys."

Plymouth coach John Gillum, who continues to battle low roster numbers and injuries, was pleased with how his guys never gave up and hopes playing Lucas was a glimpse into the Big Red's own future.

"I will say, our kids played four quarters of football," Gillum said. "There are definitely things we want to change, but you look at a team like Lucas and the kids got to see what we want to be. Lucas showed up and every guy who took the field for them played hard and physical. That is a credit to their coaching staff. Our kids saw that tonight and will see it on film tomorrow and that is what we strive to be."

The Cubs host Fort Loramie next week while Plymouth travels to Monroeville.

