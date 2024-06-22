Diehl represents Cumberland well during Olympic trials

Jun. 22—INDIANAPOLIS — Cumberland native Daniel Diehl made one final and a semifinal during a successful week at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Diehl competed in three events: the 200-meter freestyle, 200m backstroke and 100m butterfly.

While Diehl did not qualify for the Olympics, taking place in Paris, France, there were plenty of positive takeaways from his time in Indianapolis.

Diehl advanced to the finals in the 200M backstroke, which marked the first time he competed in the finals at the Olympic trials in any event.

He had the fifth-fastest time in the semifinals with a 1:57:29, but finished sixth in the finals, timing 1:57:60.

"If you're in the final, you have a chance," Diehl said. "Obviously, it didn't go my way."

In individual events, the United States can only send two swimmers to Paris.

Ryan Murphy (1:54.33) and Keaton Jones (1:54.61) were the top two finishers, earning the two bids to the Olympics.

In the 200m freestyle, Diehl and Aaron Shackell tied for eighth place in the semifinal with a 1:47 flat. Only the Top 8 semifinal times advance to the finals.

"I saw we tied for fourth while I was in the water," Diehl said. "I actually first looked up to my team and saw my friend James (Plage) had his hands on his head. I knew something was happening."

It forced a swim-off, which Shackell won with a 1:46:95 while Diehl finished in 1:47:16.

It was the first time at the U.S. trials that a swim-off decided who advanced to the finals at an event since 2008.

"Definitely disappointed, but I moved right on," Diehl said. "I knew the meet wasn't over, didn't let myself get down about it."

Luke Hobson won the finals, timing 1:44:89 while Keaton Jones took second with a 1:54:61.

Hobson and Jones will represent the United States in Paris.

Diehl's final event was the 100m butterfly on Friday. He finished 44th overall out of 61 competitors, finishing in 53.64.

"I'm not as strong in that event," he said. "I just wanted to go out fighting, keep swimming."

Dressel set the world record at the 2021 Olympics with a 49.45 and had the best time in the semifinals with a 51.14.

Diehl was originally scheduled to swim the 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle and the 200m individual medley but decided to drop all three events to focus on semifinals and finals in other events those days.

He was the No. 5 seed in the 100m backstroke but dropped it to focus on the 200m freestyle.

While Diehl's Olympic dreams will have to wait four years, he's accomplished a lot in the 2023-24 season.

He was ranked as high as the nation's top recruit after graduating from Allegany High early and committed to N.C. State.

In his freshman season, he was the Atlantic Coast Conference men's freshman of the year.

He finished in the top 16 in three events at the NCAA championships and earned podium finishes in three events at the ACC Championships.

"I don't think I learned anything new," he said of his experience at the Olympic trials. "My view of myself doesn't change, I know I'm a capable swimmer."

Diehl said he doesn't have any upcoming events to prepare for, with N.C. State's season not expected to begin until late October or early November.

His focus shifts to earning a top 16 time in the world.

Diehl said once you do so in any event, USA Swimming begins to provide financial support.

Diehl is one of Cumberland's most accomplished athletes in recent memory, and he said he takes pride in representing the area on the national level.

His swimming career began at the Cumberland YMCA with the Sea Otters under head coach Brian Dowling.

"I'm very proud to represent Cumberland," Diehl said. "I love being where I'm from. I can really feel all the support from my friends and family back home."

