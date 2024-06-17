Diehl loses swim-off for final spot in 200-meter freestyle finals; has 4 more events

Jun. 17—INDIANAPOLIS — With a spot in the 200-meter freestyle finals at the Olympic Trials on the line, Cumberland native Daniel Diehl and Aaron Shackell tied for the eighth and final spot, forcing a high-stakes swim-off.

It looked like the one-on-one race would be Diehl's after the Allegany High grad was up 1.09 seconds on the final 50-meter leg, but Shackell finished strong and came back to edge Diehl to advance to Monday's finals at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After both swam a 1:47.00 in the semifinal round Sunday, Shackell clocked in at 1:46.95 in the swim-off. Diehl finished in 1:47.16.

Diehl, 18, swam a 1:46.83 in qualifying, which would've earned him a spot in the finals if he had repeated the time in either the semifinals or swim-off.

Shackell, 19, already qualified for the Paris Olympics for the 400-meter freestyle after winning the event on Saturday.

Shackell swam a 1:47.05 in prelims and has swam the event as fast as 1:46.35.

Diehl's preliminary swim was a significant improvement from his previous best time (1:49.53).

While both would've been longshots to win the event in the finals Monday night, there are six spots up for grabs in the 200m freestyle to make the Paris Olympics — four of which are relay-only swimmers.

The top-seven qualifiers for Monday's final were Kieran Smith (1:45.39), Luke Hobson (1:45.58), Drew Kibler (1:45.82), Jake Mitchell (1:46.43), Blake Pieroni (1:46.52), Brooks Curry (1:46.60) and Chris Guiliano (1:46.83).

Due to his performance in the 200-meter freestyle, Diehl elected to drop out of the 100-meter backstroke despite being the No. 5 seed and the 17-18 national age group record-holder in the event (53.07), seeing a path through the 200m freestyle as the most likely to Paris.

Hunter Thompson (52.95) and Ryan Murphy (53.18) were the top two qualifiers in the 100m backstroke Sunday and are heavy favorites in the event.

Diehl was just .11 seconds from the fifth position in 200m freestyle qualifying, finishing just behind Patrick Sammon (1:46.72), Smith (1:46.77) and Coby Carrozza (1:46.81).

Diehl graduated from Allegany High early to compete at N.C. State this year, and the move paid off as he was named Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Freshman of the Year.

Diehl finished his freshman campaign with three top-16 finishes at the 2024 NCAA Championships placing ninth as the anchor leg of NC State's 800 free relay, 15th overall in the 200 back and 16th overall in the 200 IM.

At the 2024 ACC Championships, the Cumberland native recorded three podium finishes as the leadoff of the Wolfpack's second-place 800 free relay, second in the 200 back, third in the 200 free and fourth in the 200 IM.

More to come

Diehl is slated to compete in four additional events through the end of the week at the trials — the 100m freestyle, 200m backstroke, 200m individual medley and 100m butterfly.

The four events are scheduled as follows:

* 100m freestyle: Heat and semifinals on Tuesday, final on Wednesday

* 200m backstroke: Heat and semifinals on Wednesday, final on Thursday

* 200m IM: Heat and semifinals on Thursday, final on Friday

* 100m butterfly: Heat and semifinals on Friday, final on Saturday

Qualifying heats begin at 11 a.m. daily through Saturday and can be streamed on Peacock. Live coverage of the semifinals and finals air on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. nightly through Sunday.