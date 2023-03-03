A diehard fan growing up, Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott would love to come home

The Cleveland Browns need to get more explosive in the passing attack. That is obvious to anyone who has watched them play football, and the data backs it up as they ranked bottom 10 in passes over 20 yards in depth and bottom seven in plays over 40 yards through the air a year ago. They have held meetings with multiple wide receivers, including North Carolina’s Josh Down and Cincinnati’s Tyler Scott.

There is extra incentive for Scott, however, as the Akron native and Norton High School graduate grew up a diehard fan of the Browns. During his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Scott talked about his fandom a bit and what it would mean to return home to play for his hometown team:

“I had a meeting with them that went great. I guess they were pretty impressed. Obviously, I am from Northeast Ohio and grew up a Browns fan. Every day on my way home from church, we had the Browns game on. We were listening to the Browns game. Diehard Browns fans, I’ll say that as well. It would be great to play for the Browns.”

The fifth-best receiver in this class by my eyes, Scott has game-breaking potential to take any catch to the house with lethal speed. With strong hands, an excellent route runner, and deep speed on top of that, Scott is a strong candidate to hear his name called with the 42nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

More NFL Draft!

