Diego Schwartzman vs Rafael Nadal, French Open semi-final: live score and latest updates

01:55 PM

Schwartzman* 2-5 Nadal (*next server)

Nadal serve-volleys to move to 15-40 after a couple of withering forehand winners and Schwartzman hits his return too long to give Nadal a 5-2 lead and a straightforward, for once, hold to 15.

01:51 PM

Schwartzman 2-4 Nadal* (*next server)

The dispiriting thing for Schwartzman is that he has a superb ground game, has already played several remarkable shots but Rafa's power and ability to grind and cling on in games means he takes points he has no right to win, switching from defence to attack so seamlessly. But this time Schwartzman does hold, turning the tables on Nadal, manipulating him from side to side until either an error or a Schwartzman winner comes,

01:46 PM

Schwartzman* 1-4 Nadal (*next server)

Another Nadal forehand winner up the line, such a cover version of the first that Arvind Parmar says it hit the ballmark of the first from the last game. Nadal then runs round a slowish return up the centre to thrash a forehand winner that kisses the line of Schwartzman's ad court. But the Argentinian isn't fazed and he goes on the offensive, forcing Nadal to scramble and run his socks off. That aggression earns back-to-back points to take it to deuce but an erratic bounce and the keen breeze mess with his timing, allowing Nadal to move to advantage. Schwartzman defends it well until Nadal makes an error. Deuce again. Nadal races in to meet a drop shot and chops it into the net. A hint of frame in that.

It's the perfect time for the match's first ace and Nadal obliges, dragging it back to deuce and he wins the next point by gorging on an underspun drop shot, belting a forehand winner. Nadal's forehand down the line isn't a winner per se but it wraps up the hold when Schwartzman can only meet it with a forehand that he can't get over the net.

01:36 PM

Schwartzman 1-3 Nadal* (*next server)

The court is playing slow again today - the October damp is messing with Nadal's timing and ability to impart his power on the ball. He hammers a return-winner off Schwartzman's second serve then whips a brutal crosscurt backhand winner. Two break points are gleaned when he torpedoes a blistering forehand winner up the line and only needs one of them, shoving Schwartzman further and further back until he can come to the net and flay an overhead to make it three breaks in succession.

14 minute first game



So at this rate if Nadal beats Schwartzman 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, this match will take four hours and 12 minutes



— Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) October 9, 2020

01:30 PM

Schwartzman* 1-2 Nadal (*next server)

Nadal is fussing with his shoes especially early this match. Schwartzman makes his eighth unforced error, this time netting a backhand after a sustained baseline rally of 20+ shots, It was inspired by a viciously sliced Nadal forehand but Schwartzman fights back by manipulating Nadal all round the court to win back-to-back points and earn a third break point of the match. And he takes it - breaking back when Nadal clubs his backhand from wide in his deuce court into the net.

01:24 PM

Schwartzman 0-2 Nadal* (*next server)

Nadal exploits the height advantage to butcher Diddy Diego's second serve to level it at 30-all and then Schwartzman double faults. Break point. Scwhartzman boldly defends from the baseline but Nadal hangs in until his opponent makes the error, firing a forehand into the top of the net from the right of the curt. Nadal breaks. After the marathon ... a sprint.

01:19 PM

Schwartzman* 0-1 Nadal (*next server)

Nadal wins the toss and elects to serve. He's wearing light blue with mismatching red headband and cerise sweatbands. The lack of co-ordination is irritating. So much for him not feeding Schwartzman's backhand, forcing an error when pushing him out wide and the Argentinian nets again off an excellent return, missing a crosscourt forehand from close to the net. Nadal then plays a sensational backhand deep to set up a forehand volley wonner at the net but Schwartzman fights back to 40-30 on the back of Nadal errors. Nadal nets a forehand to take it to deuce. Is Schwartzman targeting Nadal's forehand? It seems so initially. After a fabulous rally during which Schwartzman pushed Nadal to both corners, he nails a backhand, crosscourt winner, drilled flat across the net to earn a break point which NAdal must defend on a second serve.

