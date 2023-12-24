Diego Pavia, NMSU quarterback, enters transfer portal

Dec. 23—New Mexico State quarterback and reigning Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year Diego Pavia entered the transfer portal on Saturday night.

After on3.com first reported the news, Pavia confirmed his decision through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. His departure comes only a few hours after NMSU announced that head coach Jerry Kill would be stepping down immediately.

Wide receivers coach Tony Sanchez has been named the Aggies' next head coach.

"Aggie nation, what a ride it has been!" Pavia wrote. "Thank you for your continuous support throughout my time here in Las Cruces. The friendships and memories that I have endeavored will never fade and I will keep them close to my heart forever.

"Thank you to coach Kill and the rest of the coaching staff for your dedication and your contributions made to this Aggie program. My family and I are eternally grateful for what this school, city and state has prepared me for both academically and professionally as a student athlete. All things considered, I have decided to enter my name and resume into the NCAA transfer portal.

"Once again, thank you Aggie Nation...GUNS UP!"

In his second year as the Aggies starter, Pavia flourished on his way to second-team All-Conference honors in 2023. The Albuquerque native and Volcano Vista High School alum threw for 2,973 yards and rushed for 928 to lead the Aggies in both categories while accounting for 33 total touchdowns.

Pavia, who won an NJCAA national championship at New Mexico Military Institute in 2021, is the second NMSU quarterback to enter the portal this offseason. Freshman quarterback Blaze Berlowitz announced his decision to transfer to Vanderbilt on Wednesday, following former Aggies offensive coordinator Tim Beck.

NMSU defensive lineman Dion Wilson Jr. also announced his intentions to enter the portal on Saturday. Wilson had 16 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2023.