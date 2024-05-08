Diego Pavia holding football camp on May 18

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Diego Pavia is ready to give back to his community. The Vanderbilt Commodores and former New Mexico State quarterback is hosting a football camp at his former high school, Volcano Vista. The camp is May 18 and is open to kids from ages K through 12. The camp will have two sessions with grades K-7 running from 8 am until 11 am. Grades 8-12 will go from noon until 3 pm.

“I just want to teach them all that I know, just to give them a head start, going into college, give the other kids a head start going into high school, just so they can be above the game,” said Pavia.

Pavia’s former Volcano Vista and NMSU teammate Tyler Martinez is also helping with the camp. Competition is expected to be strong among those who participate in the drills. Prizes will be given to all of the winners. Campers are encouraged to register by May 16. They can do so by going to Tyler0126@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, Pavia plans to report for his first season at Vanderbilt at the end of the month. The move will reunite him with his former NMSU offensive coordinator Tim Beck, who has the same job with Vandy. Pavia will also be reunited with his former NMSU head coach Jerry Kill. Kill is an analyst with the Commodores.

The trio won ten games at NMSU last season and went to the New Mexico Bowl. They are hoping to duplicate that success at Vanderbilt. “I went on a visit and it was like a two day visit,” said Pavia. “It was like we didn’t skip a beat, you know what I mean. I know all the plays. I know everything we’re doing. I know all the verbiage. So, we’ll be good to go, once I hit campus.”

