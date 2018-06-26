Diego Maradona in stable condition despite health scare after Argentina's World Cup win

Diego Maradona attended Argentina’s 2-1 victory over Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup. (Getty)

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona is reportedly in stable condition after a health scare following Argentina’s dramatic 2-1 World Cup victory over Nigeria on Tuesday.

Maradona stumbled away from his seat after the game, and looked unwell. He was helped back into the stadium’s interior, where he collapsed into a chair.

Más q una pena. La droga destruye Diego pic.twitter.com/RxhbUnUePh — FERNANDO SCHWARTZ (@fersch_4) June 26, 2018





Maradona received medical attention on site in St. Petersburg. Some reports indicated he was transported to a nearby Russian hospital. Others, though, said he was treated at the stadium and was able to leave under his own power.

According to journalist Daniel Arcucci, Maradona “is well.” The issue was his blood pressure, which has since stabilized.

While still in the stadium, Maradona was caught on video looking spacey:

sos campeon del mundo diego jajajajajajaja pic.twitter.com/fSS6HsY4ap — Nahuel (@Nahuelmarin17) June 26, 2018

Early in the game, TV cameras showed Maradona half-asleep, slumped in his seat. Later, after Argentina’s winning goal, he was seen giving two middle-fingers to nobody in particular as a form of celebration:

Diego Maradona seemed to celebrate that Argentina goal in, erm, his own special way… pic.twitter.com/tbiRvMTTZ8 — Kaya Burgess (@kayaburgess) June 26, 2018

Earlier in the tournament, Maradona reportedly flashed a racist gesture at South Korean fans.

Maradona, 57, has led a troubled life after retiring as a player in 1997. He has battled drug addiction and obesity, and has suffered multiple health scares. At one point, he also underwent treatment for alcohol-related problems.

The 1986 World Cup winner coached Argentina at the 2010 World Cup, and has followed the team since as a fan. He has held various coaching and executive roles at clubs since.

