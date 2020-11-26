Diego Maradona, Pele or Lionel Messi — who is football's greatest ever player?

Diego Maradona, Pele or Lionel Messi — who is football's ever greatest player? - EPA

Jim White: Diego Maradona

The list of those who could legitimately be deemed the best footballer ever is limited to no more than half a dozen names. But at the top, there can be no doubt is Diego Maradona. George Best, Lionel Messi, Ferenc Puskas and Johann Cruyff were all magnificent club champions, but none has won international as well as domestic honour.

Pele won with Brazil but he never tested himself at the highest club level. But Maradona did it all, moreover he did it almost single-handedly. He drove a reasonable but not outstanding Argentina side to the World Cup in 1986, almost repeated the trick in 1990 and in between carried Napoli to their only two domestic titles in their history. More to the point he did so at a time when assault was a legitimate part of the defender's armoury. Above the most cynical defences in football history he soared, refusing to be kicked out of games no matter the vigour of the attacks, never shy of getting his retaliation in first.

Before or since no one has triumphed over such competition so effectively. He was the greatest.

Luke Edwards: Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona won a World Cup for Argentina and turned Napoli into title winners in Italy, a force of nature that transformed average teams into formidable ones. For that reason alone he deserves to be regarded as the greatest.

While the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have better statistics in terms of goals, assists and trophies won, they are playing in an era where skilful players are protected from the sort of physical harm dished out by defenders in Maradona's day. He was kicked, hacked, barged and elbowed but still could not be stopped. He was as tough as he was skilful and you doubt any modern player could cope with the punishment his body took.

Jeremy Wilson: Lionel Messi

The chance to inspire Argentina to a World Cup slipped from Messi’s grasp in 2014 but the wider achievements still amount to a convincing claim as football’s greatest.

Story continues

More than 700 goals for Argentina and Barcelona, 10 La Ligas, four Champions Leagues and an Olympic gold medal add up to an extraordinary CV but it is also the way that he played. A more complete team player than Cristiano Ronaldo and far more consistent than Maradona, he just shades Pele, whose three World Cup wins remain unique.

Chris Bascombe: Lionel Messi

The rush to pay respects to an historic, recently deceased figure can bring out the best and worst in us as we trawl through the tributes trying to separate the heartfelt from the trite and opportunistic. ‘Personal’ tributes to those you never met, or in Maradona’s case may have watched on a blurry satellite feed on one of the small, low definition televisions in the mid-80s, do not carry much heft.

Nevertheless, as many have referenced, the outstanding Maradona documentary by Asif Kapadia is essential viewing to understand why the genius’ character evolved as it did. I do hope Peter Shilton and anyone still shouting 'handball' watches it.

Was Diego the best? We will always favour our own generation. Having had the privilege of seeing Lionel Messi in live action, I do not believe it is possible for any footballer to be better.

But I would not have the audacity or arrogance to try to persuade those who regularly watched, knew and fully understood the force of nature that is Maradona that he is second to anyone. We all worship our own Gods.

Sam Dean: Lionel Messi

A decision informed by age and personal experience, rather than an unshakeable conviction that Messi is categorically superior to Maradona and Pele. Documentaries and highlights can never compare with the joys of seeing a footballer in the flesh and so, for those of us who have only known Maradona as a player of the past, it is a player of our present who often has the greatest impact. To these eyes, watching Messi in the Nou Camp has been a sporting experience unlike any other.

Mike McGrath: Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona is the greatest of all time in my opinion — over Messi, Ronaldo or Pele - and it is because of those flaws and the devilment he was often criticised for. He is the champion of the underdog across the world for finding a way out of poverty with his incredible talent, then defeating opponents of greater stature through skill or sometimes deceit. The two sides of his character could not exist independently and made him the greatest.

Tom Morgan: Diego Maradona

It is debatable whether Diego had more God-given talent than Pele or Messi, but he was, unequivocally, the most compelling. Some expressed offence this week that the newspaper obituaries dared to point out his many failings. But you didn't have to ignore the chaos, or even like the man, to accept him as the most thrilling footballer that ever lived. The most human of the three immortals.