Diego Lopes: If I finish Brian Ortega at UFC 303, ‘there’s no doubt I deserve a title shot’

Diego Lopes will look to capitalize on a massive opportunity at UFC 303.

Lopes (23-6 MMA, 3-1 UFC) meets Brian Ortega (16-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) in a featherweight bout June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which streams on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Ortega marks a big leap up in competition for Lopes, but the fan favorite explains that he was the only one willing to face Ortega on short notice, after the promotion scrambled to save UFC 303 with Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler scrapped.

“I know people will complain because I’m the 14th-ranked (featherweight),” Lopes told ESPN Deportes. “I know the UFC offered the fight to other fighters who are in the rankings and don’t have a fight. I know they didn’t take it so they called me, and they knew that I was going to take the biggest fight of my career against No. 3 in the world.”

Lopes sees high stakes with a win over former multiple-time title challenger Ortega. If he can continue his finishing spree, the 29-year-old thinks he could catapult himself into title contention.

“Ortega has been in the UFC for years. His losses came against champions, so I see this as a golden opportunity in my hands to take a step forward in the division,” Lopes said. “I think the chances are really big (to get a title shot with a win).

“Imagine if I defeat Ortega and see how the rankings change – I’ll be really high in the rankings. Without a doubt, I’ll be in the conversation to be next in line. More if I win in a solid way like I finished the last ones, I believe there’s no doubt that I will deserve a title shot.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Diego Lopes during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Diego Lopes during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Sodiq Yusuff during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Sodiq Yusuff during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Sodiq Yusuff (left) faces off against Diego…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Sodiq Yusuff (left) faces off against Diego Lopes during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Diego Lopes (blue gloves) fights defeating Sodiq Yusuff (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Diego Lopes (blue gloves) fights defeating Sodiq Yusuff (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Diego Lopes (blue gloves) fights defeating Sodiq Yusuff (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Diego Lopes (blue gloves) fights defeating Sodiq Yusuff (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Diego Lopes (blue gloves) fights defeating Sodiq Yusuff (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Diego Lopes (blue gloves) fights defeating Sodiq Yusuff (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Diego Lopes of Brazil celebrates defeating Sodiq Yusuff of Nigeria…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Diego Lopes of Brazil celebrates defeating Sodiq Yusuff of Nigeria during their featherweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Diego Lopes (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Sodiq Yusuff during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Diego Lopes (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Sodiq Yusuff (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Diego Lopes of Brazil celebrates defeating Sodiq Yusuff of Nigeria…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Diego Lopes of Brazil celebrates defeating Sodiq Yusuff of Nigeria during their featherweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Diego Lopes (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Sodiq Yusuff during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Diego Lopes (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Sodiq Yusuff (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Mark Zuckerberg during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Mark Zuckerberg during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Mark Zuckerberg (right) and Dana White (left) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Mark Zuckerberg (right) and Dana White (left) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Mark Zuckerberg (right) and Dana White (left) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Mark Zuckerberg (right) and Dana White (left) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Diego Lopes (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Sodiq Yusuff during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Diego Lopes (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Sodiq Yusuff (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Diego Lopes of Brazil celebrates defeating Sodiq Yusuff of Nigeria…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Diego Lopes of Brazil celebrates defeating Sodiq Yusuff of Nigeria during their featherweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Diego Lopes of Brazil celebrates defeating Sodiq Yusuff of Nigeria…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Diego Lopes of Brazil celebrates defeating Sodiq Yusuff of Nigeria during their featherweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Diego Lopes of Brazil celebrates defeating Sodiq Yusuff of Nigeria…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Diego Lopes of Brazil celebrates defeating Sodiq Yusuff of Nigeria during their featherweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie