Diego Llorente the only Roma player on loan who could stay on after Angeliño’s extension

Diego Llorente the only Roma player on loan who could stay on after Angeliño’s extension

Angeliño’s official move to Roma on a permanent basis puts into question the fate of other Roma players who are on loan at the club.

Among them, only Diego Llorente could end up following in Angeliño’s footsteps and having the club activate his buy option from Leeds, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Roma have the possibility of making Llorente’s transfer permanent for a fee of €5 million.

The Spanish defender is the only other loanee who has a chance of staying.

Others, like Renato Sanches, Dean Huijsen, Rasmus Kristensen and Sardar Azmoun are all destined to leave the club within the coming days.