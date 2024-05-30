Diego Llorente: “I don’t know what the future may hold, but I will have fantastic memories of Roma.”

Spanish defender Diego Llorente remained cryptic about his future at Roma in a recent interview with Spagnaculturaescienza.it.

While looking back on his career, Llorente – who is on his second consecutive loan at Roma from Leeds United and it remains unclear whether he will stay on or leave in the coming weeks – discussed some of his most memorable chapters, including the lost final in Budapest.

”The most difficult moment in my career has to be the Europa League final lost in Budapest with Roma,” said Llorente.

”It was a huge disappointment for all of us. When you get to so close to winning a trophy and you are eliminated on penalties… it hurts.”

”Roma? I like it when we go to the Olimpico on match days. Seeing a lot of people, living that environment with so much passion. The first time for me was with Cremonese in the Coppa Italia. Even though we lost, I can’t forget that evening. The stadium is always amazing.”

”This team is like a big family: the atmosphere in the club is always positive. I feel the support of the club, of the management. I am very happy here, my wife and children too.”

“I don’t know what the future may hold, but as a club I will always have a fantastic memories of Roma.”