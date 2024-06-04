Diego Llorente closing in on new loan move to Roma from Leeds

Diego Llorente is set to stay at Roma as the capital club are convinced of the player’s importance in Daniele De Rossi’s plans for next season.

The Spanish defender recently concluded his second consecutive loan in the Italian capital after initially joining Roma in January 2023.

A year and a half later, Llorente is in talks to renew his loan at the club.

The Giallorossi are said to be extremely impressed by Llorente’s adaptability and his recent performances under De Rossi – who fielded him as a fullback on a number of occasions – prompted the management to pursue negotiations with Leeds over a new loan deal.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, extending Llorente’s stay is one of the priorities of Roma director Florent Ghisolfi.

Ghisolfi is expected to negotiate a new deal for Llorente.

Seeing as Llorente’s contract with Leeds United expires in 2026 and the English side failed to achieve Premier League promotion, Roma could choose to request an extension of the player’s loan without necessarily activating the buy option in his deal.

Otherwise, Roma could also agree to pay the €5 million pricetag Leeds fixed on the 30-year-old defender.