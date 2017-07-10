Diego Costa looks to secure Atletico Madrid return after Chelsea allow striker to miss start of pre-season

Diego Costa will spend this week trying to secure his return to Atletico Madrid after Chelsea allowed him to miss the start of pre-season training.

Chelsea’s players returned to work today, but the club and Costa’s representatives agreed that he would be given extra time to stay away.

As revealed by Telegraph Sport, Costa started to say his farewells to team-mates last week and told them he would be going back to Atletico.

Head coach Antonio Conte told Costa he was not part of his plans by text message at the start of the summer and there currently looks to be no way back for the Spain international.

It is unclear when Costa is scheduled to return, but the 28-year-old has been given extra time off to try to clinch a move back to Atletico.

Conte has already texted Costa to say he is not a part of his future plans

Atletico have offered around £26million for Costa, but that does not meet Chelsea’s valuation and negotiations will continue this week.

Costa has not gone AWOL from training or refused to come back, but he and Chelsea felt it would be better for him to take more time while talks with Atletico are ongoing.

Should a deal with Atletico not be agreed this week, then Chelsea will have to decide whether or not to take Costa on their pre-season tour to China and Singapore. The squad depart next Monday.

Atletico cannot register players until January because of their transfer embargo, so Costa would have to train at the La Liga club without playing in official games until that point.

One alternative that has been discussed is for Costa to first join Besiktas and then move on to Atletico in January, but it is unclear whether the player is interested in making two moves in six months.