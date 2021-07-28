Breaking News:

Simone Biles pulls out of Olympic all-around to focus on mental health

'I can die': Medvedev survives extreme heat at Tokyo Games

  • Daniil Medvedev, of the Russian Olympic Committee, pauses during a third round men's tennis match against Fabio Fognini, of Italy, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
    1/9

    Tokyo Olympics Tennis

    Daniil Medvedev, of the Russian Olympic Committee, pauses during a third round men's tennis match against Fabio Fognini, of Italy, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Paula Badosa, of Spain, is helped off the court in a wheelchair after retiring due to illness during the quarterfinals of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    2/9

    Tokyo Olympics Tennis

    Paula Badosa, of Spain, is helped off the court in a wheelchair after retiring due to illness during the quarterfinals of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • Daniil Medvedev, of the Russian Olympic Committee, is tended to during a third round men's tennis match against Fabio Fognini, of Italy, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
    3/9

    Tokyo Olympics Tennis

    Daniil Medvedev, of the Russian Olympic Committee, is tended to during a third round men's tennis match against Fabio Fognini, of Italy, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Paula Badosa, of Spain, is helped off the court in a wheelchair after retiring due to illness during the quarterfinals of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    4/9

    Tokyo Olympics Tennis

    Paula Badosa, of Spain, is helped off the court in a wheelchair after retiring due to illness during the quarterfinals of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • Fabio Fognini, of Italy, throws his racket during a third round men's tennis match against Daniil Medvedev, of the Russian Olympic Committee, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
    5/9

    Tokyo Olympics Tennis

    Fabio Fognini, of Italy, throws his racket during a third round men's tennis match against Daniil Medvedev, of the Russian Olympic Committee, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Elina Svitolina, of the Ukraine, reacts while playing Camila Giorgi, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    6/9

    Tokyo Olympics Tennis

    Elina Svitolina, of the Ukraine, reacts while playing Camila Giorgi, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Elina Svitolina, of the Ukraine, plays Camila Giorgi, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    7/9

    Tokyo Olympics Tennis

    Elina Svitolina, of the Ukraine, plays Camila Giorgi, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • Camila Giorgi, of Italy, plays Elina Svitolina, of the Ukraine, during the quarterfinals of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    8/9

    Tokyo Olympics Tennis

    Camila Giorgi, of Italy, plays Elina Svitolina, of the Ukraine, during the quarterfinals of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • Paula Badosa, of Spain, is helped off the court in a wheelchair after retiring due to illness during the quarterfinals of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    9/9

    Tokyo Olympics Tennis

    Paula Badosa, of Spain, is helped off the court in a wheelchair after retiring due to illness during the quarterfinals of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Daniil Medvedev, of the Russian Olympic Committee, pauses during a third round men's tennis match against Fabio Fognini, of Italy, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Paula Badosa, of Spain, is helped off the court in a wheelchair after retiring due to illness during the quarterfinals of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Daniil Medvedev, of the Russian Olympic Committee, is tended to during a third round men's tennis match against Fabio Fognini, of Italy, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Paula Badosa, of Spain, is helped off the court in a wheelchair after retiring due to illness during the quarterfinals of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Fabio Fognini, of Italy, throws his racket during a third round men's tennis match against Daniil Medvedev, of the Russian Olympic Committee, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Elina Svitolina, of the Ukraine, reacts while playing Camila Giorgi, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Elina Svitolina, of the Ukraine, plays Camila Giorgi, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Camila Giorgi, of Italy, plays Elina Svitolina, of the Ukraine, during the quarterfinals of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Paula Badosa, of Spain, is helped off the court in a wheelchair after retiring due to illness during the quarterfinals of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANDREW DAMPF
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — Bent over in exhaustion before serving. Resting on his racket between points. Grasping for a rubber tube blowing cool air next to his seat on changeovers. Two medical timeouts and one visit from a trainer.

Daniil Medvedev was struggling so much with the suffocating heat and humidity at the Ariake Tennis Park on Wednesday that at one point the chair umpire, Carlos Ramos, asked him if he could continue playing.

“I can finish the match but I can die," Medvedev replied. "If I die, are you going to be responsible?”

Afterward, Medvedev said he felt “darkness” in his eyes.

“I didn’t know what to do to feel better,” the ROC player added. "I was ready to just fall down on the court.”

Somehow, the second-seeded Medvedev pulled out a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win over Fabio Fognini of Italy to reach the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Spanish player Paula Badosa was less fortunate. She left the court in a wheelchair after retiring from her quarterfinal match against Marketa Vondrousova because of heatstroke.

Vondrousova, the Czech player who eliminated Naomi Osaka a day earlier, had won the first set 6-3. She's now in the semifinals and into the medal rounds.

After some rain a day earlier, the temperature rose to 88 degrees F (31 degrees C) but the heat index made it feel like 99 degrees F (37 degrees C).

The problems the players faced raised questions over why organizers did not grant requests earlier in the tournament from Medvedev and other players — including top-ranked Novak Djokovic — to move all of the tennis matches at the Games to the evening.

Organizers said immediately after Medvedev's win that they were “considering” playing the matches later, starting Thursday.

Medvedev received medical treatment and had his chest massaged while leading 5-2 in the opening set but then held his serve in the next game to close it out. He then took another medical timeout while trailing 4-3 in the second.

“I felt like my diaphragm has blocked,” Medvedev said. “I couldn’t breathe properly. It was the most humid day we had so far — maybe the hottest.”

With so much suffering, Medvedev took his time between points, which drew protests from Fognini.

Both players were allowed to leave the court for 10 minutes between the second and third sets with an extreme heat rule in effect.

Medvedev said he took a "cold, freezing shower” during the break but that the sharp change in temperature put his body into shock and caused him to cramp.

After holding for a 5-2 lead in the third, Medvedev received yet more medical treatment when a trainer came out onto the court and massaged his left arm and thigh.

Fognini slammed his racket onto the court in disgust when the match was over, then picked the racket up and placed it in a court-side trash can.

Medvedev — if he's up to it — will next face sixth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain for a spot in the medal rounds. Carreno Busta beat Dominik Koepfer of Germany 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Also advancing was Kei Nishikori of Japan, who beat Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 7-6 (7), 6-0. Nishikori's quarterfinal opponent will be either Djokovic or 16th-seeded Alejandro Davidovich of Spain, who were playing later.

Djokovic is scheduled to play twice Wednesday. He's also teaming up with Serbian partner Nina Stojanovic against Marcelo Melo and Luisa Stefani of Brazil in the opening round of the mixed doubles competition.

In singles, Djokovic is attempting to become the first man to achieve a Golden Slam by winning all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same calendar year.

Djokovic has already won the Australian and French Opens plus Wimbledon this year, so now he needs the Tokyo Games title and the U.S. Open trophy to complete the unique collection.

Vondrousova's semifinal opponent will be fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, who beat Camila Giorgi of Italy 6-4, 6-4.

It's been quite a month for Svitolina, who married French player Gael Monfils before flying to Tokyo. Monfils was sitting courtside cheering on his new bride, having already been eliminated from both the singles and doubles tournaments.

The couple got married on July 16 but have delayed their honeymoon until November, when the tennis season ends.

Svitolina is the highest seeded singles player remaining after top-ranked Ash Barty, No. 2 Osaka and No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka each lost.

In doubles, Andy Murray and British partner Joe Salisbury lost to Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig of Croatia 4-6, 7-6 (2), 10-7. Murray, who was the two-time defending gold medalist in singles, withdrew from that competition because of a right quad strain.

___

Associated Press reporter Syd Fryer contributed to this report.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf

Recommended Stories

  • Daniil Medvedev asks what happens if he dies on court as Tokyo heat wreaks havoc with tennis

    The Tokyo weather has been brutal.

  • Olympics-Tennis-Medvedev fumes as players wilt in Tokyo heat

    World number two Daniil Medvedev gave a frank assessment of the stifling conditions for tennis in Tokyo on Wednesday when the visibly upset Russian told the umpire he could finish his match but wanted to know who will take responsibility if he died. Last week Medvedev was the first to appeal for a delayed start for tennis at the Tokyo Olympics due to the hot and humid weather conditions and also received support from world number one Novak Djokovic. On Wednesday he opened the proceedings on Ariake Tennis Park's main show court against Italian Fabio Fognini and was struggling throughout the match.

  • Report: NBA to implement new rules forbidding non-basketball moves to draw fouls

    Sorry, James Harden.

  • Team USA feels absence of Phelps, Lochte as Olympic 4x200 relay streak snapped

    For the first time in five Olympics, the US men didn't win gold in the 4x200 relay.

  • 'It was a bit much': Naomi Osaka suffers shock Olympics defeat as face of Tokyo Games crashes out

    Naomi Osaka conceded the pressure of going for gold at a home Olympics proved "a bit much" after she was shocked in straight sets by Marketa Vondrousova, the world No 42 from the Czech Republic. The world No 2, competing for the first time in Tokyo after an eight-week break to protect her mental health, was the highest-ranked player left in the women's singles competition after Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty's shock opening-round defeat to Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain. That had further increa

  • Organizer mishaps continue to plague cycling at Tokyo Games

    Officials at Fuji International Speedway apologized to the Dutch team after world time trial champion Anna van der Breggen was pulled from her bike by security during a recon of the Olympic course for Wednesday's race against the clock. The guard apparently did not know that van der Breggen was a competing athlete.

  • Tokyo sees record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases as the 2020 Olympics are being held

    The Japanese capital saw 2,848 new coronavirus cases, topping its earlier record of 2,520 daily cases set on Jan. 7, the Associated Press reported.

  • Olympics-Tennis-Nishikori keeps Japan's hopes alive after Osaka defeat

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Kei Nishikori kept Japan's tennis medal hopes alive with a tough, three-set victory in the men's singles on Tuesday, hours after compatriot Naomi Osaka was eliminated from the women's event in one of the biggest upsets of the Tokyo Games. Nishikori, who won the bronze medal at the Rio Games in 2016, said he was feeling confident on the court though admitted that it was tough playing at home with crowds absent from matches amid strict pandemic restrictions in the capital. Nishikori won a close tiebreak over the big-hitting American in the first set but could not recover after going down an early break in the second, taking the match to a decider.

  • Olympics-Athletics-Fraser-Pryce on brink of amazing 100m hat-trick

    Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be looking to make history on Saturday as the first woman to win three Olympic 100m gold medals and cement her place as one of the transcendent talents in the sport. Thirteen years after her triumph in Beijing, at the age of 34, and having taken time out to have a baby, Fraser-Pryce arrived in Tokyo on the back of an astonishing 10.63 second run and hot favourite to match compatriot Usain Bolt with a third gold in the blue ribbon 100m event. The performance made her the world's fastest woman alive - the time topped only by Florence Griffith Joyner - and is the fastest sprint in more than three decades, a performance that surprised even Fraser-Pryce herself.

  • Olympic alternate can't get to Tokyo on time, blasts 'selfish' surfer for late COVID report

    “It’s mind blowing how unfair it is."

  • Why is Taiwan not called Taiwan at the Olympics?

    Taiwan's star weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun won gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, but when she ascended the podium to receive her medal there was no national flag and no national anthem to greet her.

  • Tokyo hits record COVID-19 cases with Olympics underway

    Tokyo's Metropolitan Government reported at least 2,848 COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the Japanese city's highest case count since the pandemic began, Reuters reports.The big picture: Rising coronavirus cases — largely driven by the highly contagious Delta variant — come as hundreds of athletes, staffers, officials and members of the media have descended on Olympic host city Tokyo for the year-delayed Games.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subsc

  • Another judoka drops out of Olympics before facing Israeli opponent Tohar Butbul

    Sudanese Olympic officials did not provide a reason for Mohamed Abdalrasool dropping out of the event.

  • Brazil downs Zambia 1-0, setting up quarterfinal with Canada

    Andressa scored in the 19th minute and Brazil advanced to the quarterfinals of the women's Olympic soccer tournament with a 1-0 victory over Zambia on Tuesday. Brazil was even on points with the Netherlands, but the Dutch claimed first place in Group F on goal difference. Zambia, the lowest ranked team in the tournament at No. 104, was eliminated.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo Wore a Rolex Sky-Dweller to the Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA Championship Parade

    The elegant timepiece is one of the watchmaker's most complicated offerings.

  • In 1st visit to intel agency, Biden warns of cyber conflict

    President Joe Biden used his first visit with rank-and-file members of the U.S. intelligence community — a part of government that was frequently criticized by his predecessor Donald Trump — to make a promise that he will “never politicize” their work. Biden waited more than six months to make the short drive across the Potomac River on Tuesday to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, giving analysts and national security leaders — often derided by Trump as the “deep state" — some breathing room. The president in his remarks to about 120 ODNI employees and senior leadership officials sought to make clear that he understood the complexity and critical nature of their work.

  • Matt Damon on co-star Camille Cottin's "Stillwater" performance

    Damon said he didn't know Cottin before co-starring with her in the new film, but he had high praises for the actress after working with her.

  • NO TIME TO DIE Teaser Brings Back the Bond Anticipation

    A new No Time to Die teaser is a quick refresher on the upcoming film's action and a reminder that James Bond is almost back. The post NO TIME TO DIE Teaser Brings Back the Bond Anticipation appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Parting shot? Joey Gallo homers for Texas Rangers, who snap 12-game losing streak

    Could this be Joey Gallo’s last home run for the Rangers? It helped Texas win Tuesday for the first time since July 9.

  • A 'Jeopardy!' Contestant Just Set a New Record for Lowest Score Ever

    LeVar Burton's first night as guest host was overshadowed by a contestant's all-time low score.