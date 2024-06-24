'I didn't want to be a fraud:' At 50, she learned to swim for her role at Olympic trials

INDIANAPOLIS -- It seemed like the water was everywhere, but Kim Thomas could never get in. She grew up around Lake Michigan and heard about her friends' weekend trips to the beach, but Thomas' mother had never learned to swim because Thomas' grandmother had never learned to swim.

"Through the Civil Rights era, there was no access to pools, in many cases, for the Black community," said Thomas. "That's my grandmother's and part of my mother's childhood as well. She kept us away from the water because she knew that she couldn't help us if anything happened. So that generational fear was passed on."

It was passed on to Thomas, who at the age of 50 had never learned to swim.

But then the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials came to Indianapolis, right in the city where she works at OneAmerica Financial as vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. And it just so happens OneAmerica is a top sponsor for the trials.

As part of its legacy program, the company went to work to ensure the impact of the trials lasted long after they left the city, partnering to support learn-to-swim programs for underserved communities.

That meant Thomas would be out in the community encouraging people to sign up for Swim IN Safety, a statewide initiative with the goal of teaching 50,000 adults and children how to swim by the end of 2024.

But as she sat in a meeting one day with representatives from USA Swimming talking about the trials, Thomas started feeling guilty. How could she be in the community talking about the importance of knowing how to swim when she couldn't? Her swim-loving CEO Scott Davison and executive vice president Karin Sarratt took their pestering to a new level.

"Between Scott and I, it had been years that we have been essentially harassing her about the importance of knowing how to swim. The trials were just another way for us to apply pressure," said Sarratt. "And we're like, 'Kim, how could you possibly lead our community affairs team? You're talking about the importance of people knowing how to swim and you can't swim.”

Thomas decided it was finally time.

“I didn’t want to be a hypocrite saying it’s important to learn to swim when I’m afraid of the water,” she said. “I always ask myself why not. If I don’t have a good answer for it, I’m going to rethink my decision not to do something.”

Her one-on-one lessons began, with Thomas using her lunch breaks on Tuesdays and Thursdays to learn how to swim. And for the past nine days, as the athletes in Indy made their runs for the Paris Olympics, and as Thomas continued to push for diversity in the sport, she could also proudly say she knows how to swim.

“To her credit, she said, 'I’m going to face my fears and I'm going to do it,'” Davison said. “This story needs to be told and it's one of those stories that'll bring you to tears because she's such an inspirational person.”

OneAmerica Financial’s Kim Thomas poses Wednesday, June 5, 2024, inside Lucas Oil Stadium near the Olympic sized swimming pool installed for the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials starting June 15. Thomas recently learned to swim. She says an early experience as a child with a lifeguard held her back from ever returning to a pool.

‘You probably just shouldn’t come back'

Davison, who swam in college and coaches the sport, begin talking to Thomas about swimming seven years ago when she came to work for OneAmerica.

“And I learned that she, like a lot of Black colleagues that I've known, didn't know how to swim,” he said. “Because of the history of exclusion of Black and brown people that dates back to the 1950s, 60s and 70s where grandma wasn't allowed in the pool, mom never learned to swim so everybody's afraid of the water. It's very, very common.”

According to research by USA Swimming and the University of Memphis, as many as 70% of Black and brown people don't know how to swim, compared to 31% of white people.

Drowning was the leading cause of injury and death for children ages one to four, but among children five to nine years old, drowning death rates were 2.6 times higher for Black children. For kids ages 10 to 14, that rate was 3.6 times higher when compared with white children of the same age, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Numbers are simply staggering,” said Davison. “They’re unacceptable. And this event is what allows us to do something about that, to really put an end in the history of exclusion in our country.”

Kim Thomas takes a breathe of air while practicing swimming, Friday, April 26, 2024, at the Carmel Swim Academy in Carmel, Indiana.

Formal swimming lessons reduce the likelihood of childhood drowning by 88%, according to the National Institutes of Health. Its studies revealed the barriers preventing minority groups from engaging in the sport of swimming: Fear (from kids and their parents), parental influence, physical appearance, lack of role models and access to facilities and lessons.

Thomas faced every single one of those barriers throughout her life, but the summer before she was ready to start high school, Thomas went to stay in California with her uncle and aunt, who had a pool. She knew swimming would be required her freshman year and she wanted to at least face her fear by getting into the pool.

She never went under water and never ventured where her feet didn't touch the bottom. Needless to say, she was looking forward to her school swim class and of finally not being afraid of swimming. But, in a twist of fate, her school's pool was out of commission the entire semester. All Thomas got were some swim lessons on grainy film.

By the time Thomas got to college at Purdue, she was determined to start going to the pool. Her boyfriend at the time went along to teach her how to swim. One day, he took her over to the deep end without Thomas knowing.

"And his roommate and best friend yelled out, 'Hey Kim, you're in the deep end.' And I panicked. I almost drowned him and everybody around me, because I was afraid of going under," she said. "The lifeguard came over and told me 'You probably just shouldn’t come back.'"

And for the next 30 years, Thomas put those swim lessons on hold.

‘We need to change the narrative’

Through the years, Thomas has found ways around the social side of swimming pools. If she has to, she will get in the water but only up to her neck. She even has friends who don't know she can't swim.

"I can fake it with the best of them," she said.

But Davison was not going to let her get by with that any longer. From the moment she stepped into OneAmerica, he asked Thomas if she knew how to swim. When she said no, he encouraged her monthly to get lessons then would ask her again the next month and the next month and the next month, always disappointed that her answer was still no.

Kim Thomas laughs after finishing a lap in the pool, Friday, April 26, 2024, at the Carmel Swim Academy in Carmel, Indiana.

"And he would say, 'It's lifesaving. Kim, you have to learn how to swim.' Every year, multiple times a year and I'm not exaggerating, he was on me," she said. "'Why haven't you learned how yet? You need to learn how to swim. Why haven't you learned how yet? Swimming is the only sport that can save your life.'"

No matter what excuses she made, Davison had a solution for her. He had a pool she could use. He knew an instructor. Thomas' boss, Sarratt, told her she could take lessons on her lunch hour, adding that if it took two hours that was fine with her.

"I've had this on your development plan ever since you've been here," Sarratt told Thomas, only half joking, "and you have failed every year." This year, Thomas aced that part of her development plan.

"Now I'm in love with the water. I feel like my mind, my body, my spirit just feels differently," Thomas said. "I watch swim videos at night, trying to work on my technique. I'm like a nerd about it."

Which is why she was absolutely floored when Davison surprised her with a video from Cullen Jones, a four-time Olympic medalist and the first Black swimmer to hold a world record. In the video, Jones congratulated Thomas on passing her adult swim lessons and being able to swim more than 25 yards at a time.

"It is amazing to see a person of color breaking the stereotypes because that is what we need to do. We need to change the narrative," Jones said in the video. "Swimming is for everyone, swimming is for all and Kim, swimming is now for you. Congratulations again. "

Thomas' story is just one of thousands across Indiana where people are having their lives transformed by learning to swim, said Davison.

"My favorite part of the trials is (this program) around water safety, because this event is literally going to save lives," he said. "It's going to save lives for generations to come."

The athletes may have left the pool in Indy Sunday night, but what the trials ignited around water safety did not.

"These trials are going to be a mark on history for our community," said Sarratt, "that will live long past our athletes going off to Paris."

