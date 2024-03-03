'We didn't value the ball.' Turnover woes come back to bite Kansas State basketball

It was almost cruel fate that when Kansas State's basketball team got the ball to Tylor Perry with the game on the line, and it ended up in a turnover.

It was Perry's shooting that kept K-State in the game early and then fueled a comeback from a 13-point deficit to give his team a chance. But it was the Wildcats' turnovers that put them in that predicament in the first place as they fell to Cincinnati, 74-72, on Saturday at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.

The loss was a momentum-killer for K-State, which was coming off back-to-back victories, dropping the Wildcats to 17-12 overall and 7-9 in the Big 12 with two regular-season games left. Cincinnati ended a three-game skid to improve to 17-12 with a 6-10 conference record.

Perry's 3-pointer with 1 minute, 16 seconds left gave the Wildcats their only lead of the second half, 72-71, and he had another rim out in the final minute that could have made it a two-possession game. And after Cincinnati's Simas Lukosius drained what proved to be the game winner from well beyond the 3-point line with 9.9 seconds on the clock, K-State coach again turned to Perry.

Perry, who led all scorers with 26 points, attacked the basket but had the ball stripped away for the turnover. K-State did not get another shot.

Related: Kansas State basketball survives epic collapse to beat West Virginia in overtime

"Coach Tang believed in me and put the ball in my hands on the last possession of the game and I've just got to make a play there," said Perry, who made 7 of 10 shots, including 6 of 8 3-point tries, while going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. "The last thing I could do was turn it over, but it's on me.

"I've just got to find a way to make a play."

That turnover was No. 19 for the game for the Wildcats, who coughed it up 11 times in the first half to help Cincinnati grab a 34-27 lead at the break. They had 16 overall when Jamille Reynolds' three-point play gave the Bearcats their biggest cushion, 67-54, with 6:51 left.

Kansas State guard Tylor Perry (2) drives against Cincinnati's Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half Saturday night at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.

"We didn't value the ball," Tang after watching Cincinnati rack up an insurmountable 29-6 advantage in points off turnovers. "They do a good job of being in the gaps and raking the on the second dribble, and we knew that. But we just didn't execute well."

Arthur Kaluma and Cam Carter in particular struggled with holding on to the ball, turning it over six times each.

K-State shot 54% in the second half with seven 3-pointers and outscored Cincinnati 21-4 from the free-throw line in the game. But thanks in large part to the turnovers, the Bearcats put up 16 more shots.

Related: How Kansas State basketball made NCAA history with yet another overtime victory

Perry said the Wildcats never felt they were out of the game, even when trailing by 13.

"We've been here before. You've just got to keep going," Perry said of the conversations down the stretch. "We’ve been in those situations plenty of times, ahead and behind.

"We've seen every type of game this year, and you've got to keep fighting, and I think we did a great job of doing it. I think we gave them a (lead of) 12 points twice in the second half and we made runs both times, but when we figure out how to stop those little lulls, it's going to take us to the next level."

The turnovers and Perry's big night overshadowed a strong performance by K-State sophomore center Jerrell Colbert, who scored a career-high 15 points and tied the career best of seven rebounds he set Monday in a 94-90 overtime victory over West Virginia.

Related: Kansas State basketball desperate to carry momentum into West Virginia rematch

By losing to Cincinnati, K-State's path to a possible NCAA Tournament bid became that much more difficult. The Wildcats go on the road to No. 9-ranked Kansas on Tuesday and then end the regular season at home Saturday against No. 6 Iowa State.

Then again, Tang said, the quality of those opponents gives the Wildcats a chance to make another run.

"For us, we still have two top-10 teams that we get to play," he said. "I've said all along, you get to nine wins in this league and you deserve to be in the NCAA Tournament.

"So, everything we want is still in front of us."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

—

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: analysis Kansas State basketball vs. Cincinnati final score records