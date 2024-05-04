'We didn't put Forest to bed, and then they did it to us'

[Getty Images]

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Press play and repeat. Goals change attitudes of games completely. To have nine opportunities, and not half-opportunities, good opportunities, we could have been two or three up.

"Everyone knows Hudson-Odoi has quality. Scratching my head how it was 1-1 at half-time. We should have been out of sight, without a doubt. We were by far the better team. They have got a lot to play for, we know that. But in terms of how we moved the ball and attacked it was really good. But we have got to put teams to bed. If we don't do that, then we open the door. We opened ourselves to the counter-attack and they punished us."

On Ben Brereton-Diaz's penalty shout: "We are down so it is not a difficult decision for VAR to give that [against us]. The cynical part of me would say it's a comfortable decision to give. I think it is a push in the back. Then it goes 2-1 and then 3-1 pretty quickly. You are going to have parts that are disappointing and you have to deal with adversity. I thought we did ok with that in terms of more shots in the second half. We have been punished pretty severely.

"When it went 3-1 we looked out on our feet. What it has told us is that this is a really physical league. In the last 15-20 minutes there were players who looked out on their feet."

On bringing youngsters into the team: "We know they have got to be good enough. We have got some young players out there now. We don't want to just give them favours. They have got to be good enough to be involved in first-team training and then with the selection process.

"It is a disappointing result because we should have put them to bed. We didn't do enough to put them to bed and when they got that opportunity, they did that."