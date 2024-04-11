'We didn't play well, can't hide behind that fact' - Steven Schumacher

[Getty Images]

The Potters were beaten 3-0 by Swansea City in the Championship on Wednesday, with goals coming from Liam Cullen, Matt Grimes and Joshua Key in South Wales.

Speaking to BBC Radio Stoke's Sohail Sahi during his post-match interview, Steven Schumacher reflected on what was a disappointing display from his team:

"It was a bad night. We didn't play well, can't hide behind that fact. We didn't win enough little battles, enough duels. Swansea were stronger than us in that area of the pitch and they also passed the ball better.

"I don't think we created enough. We weren't accurate with our passing and that's down to Swansea as well being as aggressive as they were without the ball.

"It wasn't a good night, but that can happen and we have to see that as a blip in our performance. Of late, performances have been good, so understand what we haven't done well, but not get carried away either."

You can listen to the full interview with the head coach here.