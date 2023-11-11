'We didn't play Duke basketball': Jon Scheyer on Blue Devils' loss to Arizona
Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer wasn't pleased with the Blue Devils' performance against Arizona.
Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer wasn't pleased with the Blue Devils' performance against Arizona.
In three short years recruiting for the Duke program, Scheyer and his staff have landed nine five-star recruits and four four-stars.
Duke was voted No. 2 in this year's preseason AP Poll.
Johnson led all Wildcats players with 14 points as Arizona topped Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Dan Wetzel & SI's Pat Forde react to Friday afternoon's news that the Big Ten has suspended Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season.
Looks like the Wolverines intend to let their game against Penn State do the talking.
Nick Freidel scored five points in the final 3.8 seconds of regulation to force OT vs. Kent State.
The punishment is in response to Michigan staff member Connor Stalions allegedly running an illegal in-person scouting operation.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
Brock Purdy and the 49ers have lost three in a row, and the critics will only get louder if the young QB doesn't respond against the first-place Jaguars.
More than 30 of the 300 officials in attendance reportedly fell ill. That number grew Wednesday, leading MLB to end the annual meetings early.
Though caught off guard, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he and Xavier McKinney have since cleared the air.
There are some concerning developments regarding a number of individual players who can make or break the season for teams with considerable playoff aspirations, which we should already be raising as red flags.
"I don't want to have any doubts on my mind that it's going to come back and continue to linger throughout the season.”
The Bears pulled off an important win against the Panthers on Thursday.
Morris took over as NC State's starter in October but doesn't want to play in a fifth game this season.
The NFL is giving us a brutal matchup for Thursday night.
Belichick has the AFC's worst record. McDaniels was fired. And Garoppolo was benched. This all felt like the end of The Patriot Way, the greatest and most poorly replicated corporate doctrine in NFL history, now just paint over rust.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab get you ready for the weekend by attempting to sell each other on their hottest NFL takes. Fitz and Frank go back and forth as they debate the Cowboys, Dolphins, Seahawks, Brian Daboll and the Giants, MVP candidates, who will get the 1 seed and more. Next, Fitz is joined by Lions star DE Aidan Hutchinson to discuss the Lions' amazing 2023 season, playing on Thanksgiving, Dan Campbell and much more. Later, Michael Lombardi joins the show to give his front office perspective on some of the news of the week, including whether he would play Kyler Murray if he were the Cardinals, Joe Burrow's potential MVP candidacy, the Miami Dolphins defense and the Giants' disastrous quarterback situation.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Viewers called out officiating issues on both sides in real time.