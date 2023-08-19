'We didn't look back.' Noblesville, Logan Shoffner race past Mt. Vernon in opener

Logan Shoffner and Class 6A Noblesville were aiming for a third straight season-opening victory against 4A Mt. Vernon on Friday night.

The Millers achieved their goal in decisive fashion, 48-30, inside Lucas Oil Stadium during the 2023 Horseshoe Classic, behind a historic night from their senior playmaker.

Shoffner tallied three touchdowns, burning the Marauders defense for a 70-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Jacob Baker and a team-best 232 rushing yards.

Shoffner’s total rushing yardage on 13 carries was highlighted by touchdowns runs measuring 71 and 62 yards, but it also crowned him king as the program’s all-time career rushing leader, surpassing 1983 Noblesville graduate Paul Height.

“Tonight, with our experience, we just kept our heads down and kept at them,” Shoffner said. “We didn’t look back.”

The only time the Millers looked up was late in the first quarter with Mt. Vernon ahead 8-7, following a 30-yard scrambling touchdown pass from Luke Ertel to Gavin Joy that erased a 7-0 deficit.

The Millers didn’t trail for long, though.

Senior Gabe Bellan’s second rushing touchdown, spanning 3 yards, to cap an eight-play drive turned the tide, and the Millers rolled for three unanswered scores to lead 28-8 by halftime. Noblesville put together seven touchdown drives, including five rushing scores.

“I don’t know. I think after watching a lot of film our coaches knew what worked, what plays to try, and we kept going back to those plays that kept working and kept popping them,” Shoffner said. “We kept getting five-plus yards every play.”

Noblesville logged 37 carries for 326 yards and had 512 yards in total offense. Junior Bryce Englert provided the first second-half rushing touchdown — a 1-yard plunge — which was set up by a 64-yard pass from Baker to Max Miller on 1st-and-10 from the Millers’ own 35.

Noblesville Millers Logan Shoffner (4) catches a pass for a touchdown during the IHSAA football game against the Mt. Vernon Marauders, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Noblesville won 48-30.

Baker completed 3-of-9 pass attempts for 186 yards and two touchdowns, including a 56-yard score to junior Aiden Brewer and a 70-yarder to Shoffner.

“It really helps us with our momentum. Even our defense feeds off of it. We get a big play, and we score, and then they keep that momentum going on defense, which in the first half our defense was doing a great job,” Shoffner said.

The Marauders fell behind 35-8, but they cut into the deficit twice on touchdown passes from Ertel, who completed 22 of 32 attempts for 244 yards and three scores.

Ertel's second touchdown pass traveled 3 yards to senior Tre Jones late in the third quarter. Jones had a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to finish with 47 total yards (44 receiving on four catches). Chris Edmonds paced the Marauders’ receiving corp. with 77 yards on five receptions.

“You go back and the first play of the game they almost take it to the end zone. Unfortunately, the kid gets hurt and we get a fumble. We stole a stop, and we knew what they were going to do. Ground and pound us. Their defense is good, and we got behind,” Mt. Vernon coach Vince Lidy said. “The problem was we couldn’t get them off the field.”

Noblesville 48, Mt. Vernon 30

Noblesville 7 21 7 13 -- 48

Mt. Vernon 8 0 8 14 -- 30

N – Gabe Bellan 22 run (Praise Oladipupo kick)

MV – Gavin Joy 30 pass from Luke Ertel (2pt pass)

N – Bellan 3 run (2pt failed)

N – Aiden Brewer 56 pass from Jacob Baker (Oladipupo kick)

N – Logan Shoffner 70 pass from Baker (2pt run)

N – Bryce Englert 1 run (Oladipupo kick),

MV – Tre Jones 3 pass from Ertel (2pt pass)

N – Shoffner 71 run (kick failed)

MV – Domanic Barnett 1 pass from Ertel (2pt failed)

N – Shoffner 62 run (Oladipupo kick)

MV – Jones 3 run (2pt pass)

