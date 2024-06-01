'I didn't leave for a better job,' Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle tells all to ESPN
Baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle recently spoke to Dave Wilson of ESPN for an in-depth interview in which he discussed topics including why he came to Texas A&M and how he wants to improve the program.
Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.
This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 'I didn't leave for a better job,' Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle tells all to ESPN