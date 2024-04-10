'We didn't kill the game' - Wagner on Wednesday draw

[Getty Images]

Norwich City head coach David Wagner said he was disappointed that his side surrendered a two-goal half time lead at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Tuesday.

The boss was speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk after the final whistle:

"I think apart from the two set-pieces which we conceded from, the players played fantastic offensively and defended super-well.

"Even in the second half, they competed when Sheffield (Wednesday) made it very ugly - long throw-ins, corners - they competed very very well."

He continued: "What was really disappointing and where we have to raise our hands is that we didn't kill the game.

"We had unbelieveable opportunities from the counter which we haven't used and this is what really cost us today.

"But apart from this - how we played football, how we created, how we defended, how we competed - top."

You can listen to a full interview with David Wagner here.