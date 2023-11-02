'Didn't finish strong': Fourth quarter decimates Kent State football in loss to rival Akron

AKRON — They were on the brink of celebrating their most glorious moment of this challenging season.

With a young quarterback taking advantage of his big chance after getting the keys to offense, Kent State practically had one hand on the Wagon Wheel again. The Golden Flashes appeared to write a winning script in head coach Kenni Burns' first rivalry game with Akron.

In one quarter, the Zips tore Kent State's script to pieces.

Akron scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to stun visiting Kent State 31-27 Wednesday night. The final blow was delivered by Zips quarterback Jeff Undercuffler, who led an eight-play, 57-yard drive that ended with his 5-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds left.

For two teams who have struggled to win, this was their championship game. Akron and Kent State each entered the night with one victory. Both wins came against FCS teams,

A helpless feeling hit the Flashes as time ran out and the Zips raced to the Wagon Wheel for the first time since 2018.

"Obviously disappointing," Burns said. "It's not what we expected at all, but we didn't play four quarters. We talked about starting fast and finishing strong. We didn't finish strong. It was as clear as day."

Akron scored two touchdowns in the final 3:32 to pull out the win. In addition to the winning drive, the Zips also had a quick 6-play, 74-yard drive that took just 1:29.

Those drives came against a Kent State defense that was playing well after losing linebacker Devin Nicholson, one of its leading tacklers, in the first half.

"Our defense in the fourth quarter, it got away," Burns said. "They completed some balls, and we didn't tackle very well. We didn't do a good enough job.

"We had some backups in there, no doubt, because of the injuries we had throughout the game. That's not an excuse. They're talented enough. They've had enough reps. They should go in there and be able to make the play."

The loss spoiled a great night for Kent State sophomore quarterback Tommy Ulatowski. After splitting time with Mike Alaimo the previous three games, the sophomore threw for 229 yards and three TDs. He also ran for a score.

"I thought he played solid," Burns said. "He led the offense and got the ball moving. He was effective with the throw game. He didn't turn the ball over. ... There's a lot to build off over time."

Ulatowski and the offense suffered a huge blow in the third quarter. After catching six passes for a career-high 161 yards and two TDs, Chrishon McCray left the game with an injury. The Flashes never scored again.

"We lost some of our pass stuff. There's no doubt about it," Burns said. "He's a special player and a lot of things were built for him."

The loss dropped Kent State to 1-8. In the wake of their most heartbreaking defeat, the Flashes must now find a way to pick to the shattered pieces and make the most of their final three games.

"In order to win games, you have to play for each other," Burns said. "When things are tough, when things go your way, always (play) for each other. That's not going to change. They have to go back to work for each other and get better for each other.

"You saw signs today. We're closer than we were, but we have to put it together. And we didn't put it together for four quarters."

