'We didn't expect a monster like this': Dixie Fire, largest in California history, threatens thousands of homes

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Thousands of homes were threatened Sunday as the largest single wildfire in California history raced through hundreds of miles of tinder-dry woodland and brush.

The Dixie Fire was less than a quarter contained after burning through more than 700 square miles in Northern California's Butte, Plumas, Tehama and Lassen counties. At least 400 homes and other structures have already been destroyed, Cal Fire said in an update early Sunday.

The fire was the largest among more than major 100 wildfires currently burning in 15 states. Those fires have burned have burned more than 3,500 square miles, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

"The fire outlook continues to reflect warmer and drier conditions leading to the high potential for severe wildfire activity throughout the (West) through the rest of summer and into the fall," the fire center warned in an update Sunday. "Widespread high temperatures ... with periods of lightning activity continue to exacerbate the wildfire situation."

The Dixie Fire was being fueled by bone-dry vegetation and fanned by strong winds. Just about the entire Plumas County town of Greenville, population of about 1,000, has been destroyed after 370 homes and structures burned late last week.

“We knew we didn’t get enough rainfall and fires could happen, but we didn’t expect a monster like this,” said Kesia Studebaker, who lives and works in the town.

A red sky and a road on fire: How this man 'barely survived' the Dixie Fire

Four firefighters were taken to the hospital Friday after being struck by a fallen branch. More than 20 people were initially reported missing, but by Saturday afternoon authorities had contacted all but four of them.

The Pacific Gas & Electric utility has said it may have been sparked when a tree fell on one of its power lines. A federal judge ordered PG&E on Friday to give details by Aug. 16 about the equipment and vegetation where the fire started.

California's Dixie Fire has burned 700 square miles, larger than New York City

The fire is threatening 14,000 buildings in the northern Sierra Nevada. Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the area Saturday, thanking the 8,500 firefighter personnel "for your heroic and extraordinary work." He said the state must and will do more to manage its forests and to preposition firefighting equipment to save lives and communities.

"A the end of the day we have to acknowledge this – the dries are getting a lot drier, the heat and hot weather are a lot hotter than they have ever been," Newsom said. "We need to acknowledge straight up that these are climate-induced wildfires."

Contributing: The Associated Press

California Gov. Gavin Newsom walks over debris at the Greenville Post Office, which was destroyed by the Dixie Fire, on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom walks over debris at the Greenville Post Office, which was destroyed by the Dixie Fire, on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dixie Wildfire is largest wildfire in California history and growing

Recommended Stories

  • State Department denies climate envoy John Kerry flew private jet to Obama's birthday party

    The State Department denied reports that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled via private plane to attend the 60th birthday party of former President Barack Obama.

  • Severe storm risk shifts east on the Prairies amid airmass divide

    The chance for severe weather shifts east on the Prairies Sunday, as western parts of the region see a welcomed cooldown from the recent days of heat.

  • Famous Central Park owl killed in crash with truck

    Barry the beloved owl was hit by a maintenance vehicle in the park while searching for food.

  • 'We are shattered and lost': Largest wildfire in U.S. decimates a Northern California town

    The Dixie wildfire, driven by strong winds, tore through the Gold-rush era town of Greenville overnight on Wednesday, destroying 75 percent of the town, according to federal fire officials. As of Friday, the fire has burned through 432,813 acres and is now the largest active blaze in the U.S.

  • 12-year-old girl becomes first 'non-fishing' shark bite victim in Maryland history, state says

    A 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl received 42 stitches in her leg after wildlife officials said she was likely bitten by a sandbar shark while in the water in Ocean City, Md. It marks the first time the state has recorded a "near-shore" shark incident involving someone who was not fishing, according to officials with the Ocean City Beach Patrol and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington P

  • Libya's wildlife treasure island at risk of ruin

    Once famed for its exceptional wildlife, Libya's Farwa island risks becoming just another victim of lawlessness in the war-ravaged North African nation, activists struggling to save it warn.

  • The Pandemic Has Let Alaskan Whales Get Some Peace And Quiet

    Reduced noise from cruise ships has made a big difference in the lives of humpback whales in Glacier Bay.

  • Second western Canada town destroyed by ‘exceedingly aggressive’ wildfire

    Residents of Monte Lake, British Columbia, told to evacuateVillage of Lytton devastated by wildfire last month The charred remnants of homes and buildings in Lytton last month. Two people were killed in the Lytton blaze and most of the town destroyed. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters A second community in western Canada has been destroyed by wildfire as authorities in the region scramble to contain the destructive toll of climate change. Officials say the village of Monte Lake likely suffer

  • Red tides return to Florida, leaving beaches covered in dead fish

    The harmful algal bloom known as red tide is tainiting Florida’s southwest coast once again, causing dead fish to wash ashore and leading the state’s health department to issue warnings to residents and visitors to avoid some beaches.

  • Meet the indigenous people fighting to preserve the Amazon

    To mark International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, we visit the Amazon’s indigenous activists working to defend the rainforests against deforestation and land grabs

  • Friendly humpback whale gives woman the experience of a lifetime

    Humpback whales are among the most beautiful and gentle creatures on the planet. They are among the largest creatures on land or in the ocean, smaller than only a few other whale species. They are also among the most intelligent creatures to have ever lived. As recently as 100,000 years ago, humpbacks were even more intelligent than the ancestors of humans. Tonga is one of the few places on earth where people can get in the water with humpback whales. Although there are strict rules about approaching the whales and it is forbidden to touch them, the whales will occasionally approach a human out of curiosity. One look into their soulful eyes will tell you that these are magnificent creatures, full of understanding. We have long wondered how a humpback instinctively knows that they are capable of injuring a human if they strike or bump one with any force. Their massive bodies dwarf our own and they are powerful animals. Yet, they never harm humans and there are many cases of whales intentionally showing their gentle side by avoiding contact that would inflict injury. This very lucky swimmer had slipped into the water near a playful male humpback, hoping for a close look and a few photographs. The whale slowly moved in her direction, rising beneath her in slow motion. It repeatedly rolled on its back, exposing its underside and swimming close to her. This encounter went on for a full 18 minutes before the guide ended the swim so that the whale could enjoy a quiet rest. The numbers of people and the length of interaction are carefully monitored to ensure that the whales are not disturbed. Humpback whales come to Tonga to give birth and to breed. These waters are free of sharks and orcas that prey on the whales, especially during vulnerable times. Often, male humpbacks will escort or accompany the females for several weeks after they give birth. This offers the females and their young a level of protection, and it possibly provides the male with an opportunity to breed when the female is ready. It is unfortunate that these beautiful and gentle animals are still hunted in the waters around many countries. To lose them forever would be an unimaginable tragedy.

  • Ferocious storms to erupt across the central United States

    Millions of people will be facing the risk of severe thunderstorms in the Plains and Midwest through Sunday, including residents in major metro areas such as Minneapolis and St. Louis. This severe weather potential comes after thunderstorms tore through parts of the region on Friday and Friday night, bringing gusty winds to South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Indiana. These storms included gusts past 70 mph near Reliance and Stephan, South Dakota, as well as reports of trees and tree limbs dow

  • The California tourist town that’s running out of water: ‘It’s a shock’

    Lush Mendocino draws nearly 2m visitors a year. But drought is threatening to sink its key industry The coastline and the town of Mendocino, California. Photograph: Talia Herman/The Guardian On many mornings, the village of Mendocino vanishes into a thick white fog that covers its seaside cliffs, redwood trees and quaint Victorian houses. Carved into California’s northern coast, the historic hamlet’s rugged beaches, scenic hikes, charming bed-and-breakfasts and boutique galleries draw in 1.8m vi

  • 3 lessons for forest towns as wildfire destroys historic Greenville, California

    The Dixie Fire devastated rural Greenville, California, a town of 800 residents, on Aug. 4, 2021. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty ImagesA wildfire burning in dry mountain forest swept through the Gold Rush town of Greenville, California, on Aug. 4, reducing neighborhoods and the historic downtown to charred rubble. Hours earlier, the sheriff had warned Greenville’s remaining residents to get out immediately as strong, gusty winds drove the Dixie Fire toward town. At the same time, firefighters were a

  • Don't blame cats for destroying wildlife – shaky logic is leading to moral panic

    Are cats really to blame for the worldwide loss of biodiversity? Dzurag/iStock via Getty Images PlusA number of conservationists claim cats are a zombie apocalypse for biodiversity that need to be removed from the outdoors by “any means necessary” – coded language for shooting, trapping and poisoning. Various media outlets have portrayed cats as murderous superpredators. Australia has even declared an official “war” against cats. Moral panics emerge when people perceive an existential threat to

  • California's Dixie Fire has burned nearly 700 square miles, larger than the size of New York City

    Better weather conditions, including higher humidity and calmer winds, were expected to aid the fight against the blaze Saturday.

  • Radar in northwest Indiana detects roost rings from birds

    Roost Rings were detected Saturday morning on radar in Northwest Indiana, according to ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Larry Mowry.

  • Firefighters continue rescue efforts in country's largest active wildfire

    Despite the efforts of thousands of firefighters, California’s Dixie Fire has reduced hundreds of homes to rubble and ash. Air quality, ranging from unhealthy to hazardous, is impacting at least eight states in the West. Lilia Luciano reports.

  • California wildfire is now the largest burning in U.S.

    California’s largest wildfire continues to grow as it destroys almost everything in its path. The Dixie Fire, now the third largest in state history, has reduced yet another community to ashes. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

  • On the scene in Vernon, B.C., as wildfires continue to burn

    With TWN's Mia Gordon