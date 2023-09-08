'We didn't execute': Army hopes to erase mistakes for its home opener vs. Delaware State

The Army football schedule reads Delaware State for the home opener on Saturday but the opponent the Black Knights are truly facing is the one in the mirror.

“Coach (Jeff) Monken says it all the time - it's Army vs. Army,’’ offensive coordinator Drew Thatcher said.

None of the Black Knights liked what they saw in last week’s 17-13 setback at Louisiana Monroe. The game was certainly winnable – Army was listed as a 10-point favorite – but a litany of mistakes doomed the effort. A year ago, Army beat ULM 48-24 at home.

“I’m at a loss,’’ Monken said. “Our guys seemed ready and certainly excited to play. And, unfortunately, we didn’t play as well as I hoped we would or as well as I think we could.’’

The offense turned the ball over five times, the second-highest total during Monken’s 10 seasons “The turnovers are just unforgivable,’’ Monken said. First-time starting quarterback Bryson Daily took a blind-side hit for a fumble on the first drive and later threw two interceptions. Save for a couple decent runs, the ground game managed only 3 yards per carry, making it tougher to sustain drives critical for a run-based team. In all, 12 offensive series failed to produce a touchdown (including four inside the 20-yard red zone) and three series went 3-and-out.

Army quarterback Bryson Daily tries to avoid a tackle against Louisiana Monroe on Sept. 2, 2023.

The defense held stout for the opening 54 minutes but critical mistakes led to big ULM runs of 62 and 33 yards, the first going for a score and the latter setting up the winning tally with 2:48 to play.

The special teams faltered as well. Kicker Quinn Maretzki missed a 37-yard field goal in the first quarter, and the punt team scratched a fake at the last moment when Army needed just a half-yard while holding a seven-point lead in the third quarter.

“We didn't execute, and we didn't do some of the things fundamentally that we need to,’’ Thatcher said, though he was addressing his offense. “And as coaches we didn't put our guys in enough positions to be successful. So we’ve just got to keep focusing on us. That's the goal every week. … That's what we've been focusing on this week is just everybody doing their job to the best of their ability.’’

“I think we’re all desperate to get better,’’ said offensive lineman Jackson Filipowicz. “We’re desperate to execute, and get back out there and show the world what Army football is because I don’t think we showed them what it was last Saturday.’’

Filipowicz didn’t buy into the notion that Army played well enough to win, except for a couple miscues or busted assignments.

“Every single play matters in a football game,’’ he said. “You don’t get to choose which plays are important. You need to go out there every single play and play to the best and your potential … every single play.’’

Daily was particularly hard on himself for his debut start.

“It was a very disappointing day,’’ he said. “As a quarterback you’re in charge of that offense, and you turn the ball over three times. It’s unacceptable and it hurts. … But we’re going to use that to fuel us and get better throughout the season.’’

Army is facing a Delaware State team that dropped its home and season opener, 22-11, to Bowie State last Saturday. The Hornets are a Football Championship Subdivision (formerly known as Div. I-AA) team that plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Hornets have posted 5-6 records each of the last two seasons.

