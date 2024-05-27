'I didn't agree with Guardiola- the best team won'

[BBC]

In contrast with the uncertainty around Manchester United, we know Pep Guardiola will be back to try to win more trophies with City next season.

I did not agree with Pep's comments after the game that City were the better team on Saturday, because they were not. They did not play well at all, and they were a long way below their best – and the best team won.

City have had another excellent season, doing what no English side has ever done in the 136-year history of league football in this country, by winning four top-flight titles in a row.

They also got to show off the World Club Cup and Uefa Super Cup, as well as the Premier League trophy, on their parade in Manchester on Sunday, but there was obviously a tinge of disappointment they have not kept hold of the FA Cup too, especially after the way they lost this game.

We don't say it too often but virtually all of their star attackers were quiet against United. Jeremy Doku was their best player when he came on for the second half, but no-one else really impressed me for City.

It shows even the very best teams and players have off days, because they just did not play well - although we need to give a lot of credit to United for stifling them.

Alan Shearer was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.