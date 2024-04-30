Didn’t snag tickets to the Miami Grand Prix? Here’s a free event for F1 fans in Wynwood

The FOMO is real as every millionaire and their mother descends on Hard Rock Stadium this weekend for one of the most famous car races in the world.

OK, so seats are dear for the third annual Formula 1 Cryptocom Miami Grand Prix 2024 (the full title if you want to sound in the know). But if you just paid rent on your overpriced Brickell studio, there are other options.

Like, a perfectly fine and fun fan fest going on in Wynwood. Did we mention it’s free?

Brought to us by Swarm Entertainment Group lifestyle production company, the Racing Fan Fest runs from Thursday through Sunday.

In a release, Swarm VP Michael Davidson called the fest “the ultimate off-track experience where adrenaline meets entertainment.”

What to expect: Live performances from such DJs as Ariel Assault, ZIV, Konnekt and Kaos; pop up shops filled with merch; booze sample stations (Heineken, Milagro); and noshes by local restos North Italia, Pink Paloma and Wynbrgr.

For those feeling the need for speed, you’ll be able to channel last year’s champ Max Verstappen (virtually) by getting behind the wheel of a racing simulator in the Red Bull Fan Zone. Professional photo takers will be on site for ultimate selfie glory.

The big event will be screened on giant TVs throughout the space, so you can feel like you’re there, minus the traffic, crowds and noise.

RACING FAN FEST

When: Thursday: 6 p.m.- 3 a.m.; Friday: 4 p.m.-3 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday: noon-3 a.m.

Where: Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami, from

Info: www.racingfanfest.com; free beer with Evite RSVP.