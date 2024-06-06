‘I didn’t sleep much’ – Real Madrid midfield prodigy opens up on UCL triumph

Eduardo Camavinga was one of the three Real Madrid players to be included in France’s squad for the European Championships this month.

Having recently won the UEFA Champions League, the youngster has already linked with the French National Team to prepare for the premier event where he could have a big role to play.

Camavinga was rested for the team’s recent friendly against Luxembourg but only came on in the final minutes of the game. He could, however, play a bigger role in the next friendly scheduled against Canada later this week.

Speaking to the media in a recent interview, the Real Madrid phenom commented on a variety of topics linked with club and country and Madrid Universal brings you a summary of the same.

On winning the UCL

The youngster began his interaction with the media by speaking about the euphoria of winning the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid at the weekend and admitted that he could not sleep the night.

“I didn’t sleep much. It was important to celebrate the victory with the squad. The most important thing was to get back in shape for the national team.”

Commenting on Real Madrid’s history in the competition and the club’s record tally of 15 UCL titles, Camavinga said,

“You never get used to it, it’s my second title, but there are people who have won six. The first one always has a special and different flavour, but it’s always nice to win titles.”

“The first time I played a lot, but they talk to me as if it wasn’t like that. This time I won as a starter, but let’s say that the first one was better, although it’s more pleasant to be a starter,” he continued, emphasising his role in the team this year.

The midfield sensation, however, did admit that his exploits in the UCL may not be enough to secure him a starting spot in the French National Team for the Euros.

“I don’t think my status will change due to the fact that I won a second Champions League. It is not necessary to change.”

Finally, he was asked to speak on the narrow gap between the UCL final and the start of the Euros, to which he said,

“This happens more in the head, it is important to live the moments, especially because of the calendar. It was important to celebrate the Champions League and get fresh to the European Championship.”

On the Euros

N’Golo Kante is one of the biggest competitors with Camavinga for a starting spot in Les Bleus midfield. The youngster accepted the challenge and said he was not scared of fighting for a place.

“I’m not afraid of anything, I trust myself. Kanté is a great player, it is normal that he has been summoned again. The most important thing is to have competition, it is logical in a great team. You have to give your best to try to be a starter.”

Camavinga eager to succeed with France. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Repeated questions on his lack of a starting position for the National Team eventually got to the player and he lashed out at the media for their baseless claims.

“Didn’t I play any important match with Les Bleus in the midfield? When did you start talking about it? Was I null for a year?”

“I’m not frustrated. If I’m here, it’s because I have qualities in the middle of the field. If you haven’t seen it, it’s you. There is a lot of competition and you have to accept it. I have played some good games in the midfield with the French national team,” he added.

Camavinga then made his ambitions clear for the upcoming Euros and Olympic games and what he expected from a participation standpoint.

“I want to be a starter in the European Championship. The ambition is clear.”

“It would have been an honour to be at the Olympic Games, but it’s not possible. We have to accept the club’s decision and move on,” he added.

On Kylian Mbappe

Camavinga will play alongside Kylian Mbappe this month with Les Bleus but will also be joined by the Frenchman in Madrid for the new season. He spoke about the forward’s quality and how he would seamlessly fit into the team.

“Kylian is as usual, nothing has changed, I have nothing else to say.”

“People don’t necessarily see Mbappé’s qualities as a passer. I don’t know what Ancelotti thinks, he will make the right decisions to align everyone. We’ll see next season,” he concluded.

Source: AS