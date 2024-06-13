Didn’t get an Elly De La Cruz bobblehead? Here’s what they’re going for on eBay

Get ready to bid, folks.

The Elly De La Cruz City Connect Bobblehead from Wednesday night's Reds game is already popping up all over eBay.

The bobblehead was free to a limited number of fans who entered Great American Ball Park with a ticket. Those who entered the ballpark after supplies ran out were out of luck.

And it's not unfair to think many people didn't get their hands on a bobblehead. The game against the Cleveland Guardians was a sellout.

The Elly De La Cruz bobblehead given away on June 12, 2024 at Great American Ball Park.

A packed crowd waited to enter the stadium, according to a photo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

If you didn't get this one-of-a-kind collector's item, don't fret. Listings for the bobblehead were posted on eBay even before the game's 7:10 p.m. start time.

But you might have to pay a pretty penny.

The line to get into Great American Ballpark in hopes of getting an Elly De La Cruz bobblehead. 😳



📸 @D_Money1214 pic.twitter.com/rRMXppm9M4 — Barstool Cincinnati (@UCBarstool) June 12, 2024

Most listings are currently running between $66 and $150. One bobblehead − already sold − was listed at $5.50. Another is listed at $500.

The bobblehead features the 22-year-old in the Reds City Connect jersey, which the Reds debuted in May 2023.

The bobblehead is the fourth in a 2024 series of bobbleheads featuring Reds players in the City Connect uniform. Bobbleheads of Jake Fraley, Matt McLain and Alexis Diaz in City Connect uniforms were already available this season.

The next bobbleheads in the series will be of Graham Ashcraft, TJ Friedl and Hunter Greene. The Ashcraft bobblehead will be available July 7, the Friedl bobblehead will be available Aug. 4 and the Greene bobblehead will be available on Sept. 1.

⚫️ Introducing the City Connect bobblehead series 🔴 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 18, 2024

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Missed out on an Elly De La Cruz bobblehead? They're already on eBay