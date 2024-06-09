‘We didn’t come here to get close’ K-State’s Hughes and Day react to super regional elimination

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (KSNT) – K-State baseball lost two straight games in Charlottesville to Virginia to be eliminated from the postseason.

“Disappointed for our program but happy to have taken the next step,” K-State head coach Pete Hughes said after Saturday’s loss. “Got to get better. We’re going to close the gap. We’re really close but we didn’t come here to get close. We came to Kansas State to get to Omaha. We don’t know exactly what it looks like but we can see it and plan on getting there.”

Hughes spoke about the impact the 2024 team made, being the first K-State team to play in a regional since 2013.

“It’s taken us to a different level,” he said. “But the standard and the expectations are already there and it doesn’t happen without that message being spoken every day in your clubhouse.”

He says this year’s K-State team set quite the example for current and future players who will lead the program in the future.

“We had a lot of guys that turned down opportunities professionally,” Hughes said. “We had guys that fought off the temptation from the cheaters in our sport that tamper with your guys and try to entice them with money to compromise their loyalty. And our kids refused to do that. That’s a pretty good role model for our young guys moving forward.”

Redshirt junior second baseman Brady Day took time to reflect on the memorable season.

“I’ve got, I don’t know how many, 45 close friends on the team so it’s definitely a season to remember and I’m excited to see what the ‘Cats do going forward,” Day said, agreeing that K-State proved it belongs on this stage of college baseball despite the outcome.

Hughes thanked his athletics director, Gene Taylor, for making the trip. He added the hurt he saw from his players after their second loss shows their emotional investment and affirms to him that K-State has the right guys in the clubhouse.

“Maybe a little depth, maybe a little luck,” Hughes said regarding what K-State baseball needs to do to take the next step. “But I know we’re doing it the right way. From where we were five years ago to where we are today is a million miles. We’re all about closing the gap… We just got to work harder, recruit more, be better as a coaching staff and we’ll close that gap.”

