Didier Deschamps reveals Kylian Mbappé will require surgery on broken nose

Speaking on L’Équipe de France’s social channel, Didier Deschamps has revealed that Kylian Mbappé (25) will require surgery on his broken nose, even if an operation is not envisaged in the short term.

Blood streamed down Mbappé’s face after a collision with Kevin Danso late on during Les Bleus’ Euro 2024 opener against Austria. Whilst France began their campaign with a 1-0 win, they lost Mbappé, who left the stadium to travel to a hospital in Düsseldorf. Tests revealed that Mbappé had broken his nose, however, an operation was not needed.

Mbappé ‘feeling better’, according to Deschamps

If and when Mbappé returns during the tournament, he will do so with a mask. His period of unavailability is currently unknown. It is certain that he will not feature against the Netherlands on Friday, however, beyond that there is uncertainty. RTL France reported on Tuesday that the France captain could be absent for 15 days, which would sideline him until the quarter-final stage of 2024.

Deschamps has now given an update on Mbappé’s health, stating that the forward would undergo further tests on Wednesday. He added, “Even if it won’t happen immediately, he should have an operation [on the nose].” The France manager added that his captain was “feeling better” after the impact.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle