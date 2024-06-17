Didier Deschamps reveals extent of Kylian Mbappe injury in Austria win

France manager Didier Deschamps has revealed Kylian Mbappe likely suffered a broken nose during their 1-0 victory over Austria at Euro 2024 on Monday night.

Les Bleus captain Mbappe played a key role in the only goal of the game, crossing for Maximilian Wober to head into his own net, but later collided with Kevin Danso and was left on the Dusseldorf Arena turf requiring treatment.

Blood then appeared on the new Real Madrid forward's face before he was booked for re-entering the field of play without permission from the referee, eventually being substituted.

Speaking to TF1 after the game, Deschamps admitted his star forward has likely broken his nose.

He said: “A broken nose? Apparently yes. His nose is not right at all. We'll see. Obviously, it's tonight's negative. It’s only a nose, but it's very bothering for us."