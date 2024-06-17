Didier Deschamps provides Kylian Mbappé injury update as plans for rest of Euros confirmed

Didier Deschamps provides Kylian Mbappé injury update as plans for rest of Euros confirmed

France national team head coach Didier Deschamps has on Monday night provided an update on the wellbeing of captain and talisman Kylian Mbappé.

As much comes after the prolific attacker picked up a nasty facial injury in France’s opening fixture at EURO 2024.

En route to a narrow victory over Austria, Mbappé was involved in a heavy penalty area collision late on.

The 25-year-old was left grounded and in evident distress, as TV cameras in Düsseldorf revealed the seriousness of the issue.

As blood poured from Mbappé’s nose, he was ushered to the sidelines by the French medical staff, before ultimately being replaced for the game’s closing stages.

Speaking to the media on the back of the full-time whistle, the subject of his star attacker’s wellbeing, in turn, was inevitably put to manager Didier Deschamps.

And France’s boss went on to confirm to TF1 that early indications point towards Mbappé having suffered a broken nose.

Should ensuing medical tests confirm as much, the new Real Madrid signing will be required to wear a face mask for the remainder of his country’s campaign at the European Championships.

🚨🇫🇷 Didier Deschamps: “Yes, Kylian Mbappé has probably broken his nose”,

told TF1.



In that case, Mbappé would wear a mask for the rest of the Euros. pic.twitter.com/5dLrACmpNS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN