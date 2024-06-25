Didier Deschamps ‘not frustrated’ despite France’s back-to-back draws

France began their Euro 2024 campaign with a narrow win over Austria, however, they have since been held to back-to-back draws. The most recent, against Poland in Dortmund on Tuesday, means that Les Bleus finish second in Group D and therefore leave themselves vulnerable to a difficult draw in the Round of 16.

After the 0-0 draw to the Netherlands earlier this week, it was more of the same from France, who looked lethargic and in want of creativity. Didier Deschamps’ men struggled to frequently create high-quality chances, however, they took the lead thanks to the returning Kylian Mbappé early in the second half.

Robert Lewandowski then levelled things up from the spot (1-1), meaning that France finished with five points and behind table-toppers Austria. Speaking to beIn Sport moments after Les Bleus’ latest draw, Deschamps gave his reaction.

“We aren’t frustrated. Obviously, we wanted the first place but we needed to win to do that. We did what we had to do in creating chances to win but we lacked efficiency, even if the goalkeeper did make some great saves. We wanted to cover ourselves by getting the second goal but we couldn’t do it. A new competition will start,” said Deschamps, alluding to the upcoming group stages. He, like the rest of Les Bleus’ squad, will be aware that the level will have to be raised if they are to go deep into the tournament, as is customary for this prolific France side.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle