Didier Deschamps on Kylian Mbappé availability against Netherlands: “Things are moving in the right direction.”

Didier Deschamps on Kylian Mbappé availability against Netherlands: “Things are moving in the right direction.”

Speaking at France’s pre-match press conference at the Leipzig Stadium Les Bleus’ manager Didier Deschamps gave his latest update on captain Kylian Mbappé ahead of a crunch second Euro 2024 match against the Netherlands tomorrow evening (21:00 CET). The following was transcribed by RMC Sport.

“Everything was going in the right direction yesterday,” began Deschamps, his captain. “He was able to go out and do activities like he did this evening, things are moving in the right direction so that he can be available tomorrow.”

The Real Madrid striker-to-be of course broke his nose in France’s opening match against Austria (1-0), yet the Frenchman wasn’t required to undergo surgery. RMC Sport earlier reported that Mbappé and the France medical staff were doing everything they could to be ready for the test against the Netherlands, including the preparation of a protective face mask to be won by the attacker on Friday evening.

The France captain also trained with the rest of the squad on Wednesday, and reportedly ‘wants to play’ tomorrow at Leipzig.

GFFN | George Boxall